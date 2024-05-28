Travis Scott & Cher’s Boy Toy, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards Duke Out It Out At Cannes Afterparty, Xitter Is Confused

Love The Urban Daily? Get more! Join the The Urban Daily Newsletter In Content Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Hip-Hop star Travis Scott and model and producer Alexander “A.E.” Edwards scrapping in Cannes was definitely not on our bingo cards.Over the weekend, a video darker thanepisodeThe Long Night” hit timelines. In it, Travis Scott and Tyga supposedly exchange fists while in a nightclub in Cannes, France. According to Variety , the “Goosebumps” crafter was not fighting his baby mama’s ex. Instead, he was getting physical with Cher’s current boyfriend and newest MAGA cult member, Amber Rose’s ex, Alexander Edwards. Per Variety:

Early reports suggested the brawl involved rapper Tyga, although footage shared with Variety appears to show it was model and producer Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, Cher’s boyfriend and Tyga’s friend, and allegedly Scott who were throwing most of the punches. Sources close to the situation say American record producer Southside was also seen pushing Edwards, which is what possibly led to the escalation of the fight between Scott and Edwards.

Tyga Did Not Throw Any Punches

X Users Are React To Travis Scott & Tyga Being At Cannes