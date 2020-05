Travis Scott continues to put on for culture. He is dropping new apparel to coincide with one of his most hyped releases.

To celebrate the release of the “Sicko Mode” rapper’s newest sneaker in collaboration with Nike, the Air Max 270 Cactus Trails, Cactus Jack has released a collection of apparel. The limited-edition items align with the outdoors feel of the shoe down to the color scheme.

The 29-piece collection has nods to trail activity and includes functional accessories like a sleeping bag, a portable hammock, a Nalgene bottle as well as other items like thermometer and compass key chains. In addition to the Cactus Jack apparel, Travis also released 3 apparel styles in collaboration with Nike, releasing today in limited quantities at select retailers.

You can view the rest of the collection below.

Photo: Cactus Jack

Travis Scott Drops Cactus Trails Apparel for Nike AM270 Cactus Trails Release was originally published on hiphopwired.com