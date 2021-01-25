Of all the headlines that have already hit us in 2021, nothing prepared us to read what we just did about Trey Songz. The singer and songwriter got arrested at the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills game after he claims a cop allegedly attacked him with Trigga Trey putting the mitts on the officer before he was detained.
TMZ got the scoop on the story after the outlet obtained video footage of the incident from at least the portion of where the officer reportedly approached Trey Songz first and the singer reportedly defended himself. From the accounts, it appears that fans were heckling Songz and he asked them to keep it down, which is when the officer was said to have approached Songz unprovoked.
The officer reportedly didn’t keep the interaction to just words and things got physical, with Songz punching the officer in the head. On the video that TMZ posted, you can hear fans screaming at the officer to get off of Songz before the other cops rushed in to handle things.
From TMZ:
A witness tells us the whole thing started when Trey was being heckled by some fans a few rows behind him and he asked them to chill out. We’re told the officer approached Trey, and without warning, went after him. The witness says Trey was totally caught off guard when the officer got physical, and started to defend himself.
You can hear fans throughout the video shout at the officer, telling him to get off Songz until additional officers arrived. Fans were yelling for the officer to be arrested.
Once backup got there, they were able to separate Trey and the cop … and they put Trey in handcuffs.
As it stands, the story is still developing and we’ll be back to add more details as they come. For now, check out the reactions from Twitter to the news of Trey Songz getting arrested at the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills AFC Championship game.
—
Photo: Getty
Trigga Back: Trey Songz Arrested At Chiefs Game For Allegedly Putting The Mitts On Cop was originally published on hiphopwired.com
