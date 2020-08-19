Trigga Pissed?: NBA Throat Thot Claimed Trey Songz Did The #1 On Her, Singer Says It’s A Bird Call

Trey Songz is in the middle of a controversial storm after a woman claims that she had a strange sexual encounter with him. On a recent episode of the No Jumper podcast, the woman says that the R&B singer urinated on her and seemingly without consent while adding he’s done that to others as well.

Instagram model Ayyyjae, or AJ and also known as Aliza, was a guest on Adam22’s show with Celina Powell with the pair spilling all the beans about their exploits with celebrities. At one point, AJ made casual mention of the act in question simply saying, “I got peed on too. I didn’t know what happened he just did it. He just did it.”

When Powell urged her to say the name of the person who carried out the act, AJ shared it was Trey Songz, adding that she spoke with other women who slept with him and they all said that he did the same thing to them as well.

Since the big bombshell, fans on Twitter have been digging into the archives for evidence of Trey’s alleged past weirdo behavior, including an act where he allegedly took Keke Palmer’s phone and hid it from her, and also other allegations of sexual assault from the top of this year.

In defiance, Trey Songz shared a screenshot of an Instagram direct message conversation between him and AJ, clearly hoping to clear his name of anything wrongdoing. In the exchange, AJ apparently uses the n-word and it seems like Trey likes a variety of wild sex acts.

While it’s clear that Trey and AJ have some sort of history, the screenshot share didn’t exactly keep the heat off the singer as his name is trending crazy on Twitter right now.

