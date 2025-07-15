New footage has surfaced that allegedly shows Troy Ave pulling out a gun and firing shots during an attempted robbery in San Diego.

According to TMZ, someone tried to rob the rapper and a show promoter he was with. In the video, you can see a struggle go down before shots are fired. It’s not clear if anyone was hit, and police haven’t made an official statement yet, but the video is already spreading fast online.

This isn’t Troy Ave’s first time in the headlines over a shooting. Back in 2016, he was involved in a high-profile case at Irving Plaza in New York during a T.I. concert. That night ended with his bodyguard dead and several others injured. Troy was arrested but claimed he was defending himself. He later testified that media personality Taxstone was the real shooter. Taxstone was found guilty in 2023, and Troy walked away from the case.

Now, with this new San Diego footage out, people are already talking. Some say he was just protecting himself again—others wonder if more legal trouble is coming. Either way, it’s another wild chapter in the rapper’s story.

More news to come as the story develops.

Troy Ave Allegedly Shoots At Robber Attempting To Rob His Friend was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15.