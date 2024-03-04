Trump Confuses Obama For Biden Again, X Users Call It Out
Donald Trump has raised questions about his mental acumen again, after confusing Barack Obama for President Joe Biden at a campaign rally. As questions of age and performance dominate the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump’s recent gaffe at a campaign rally involving former President Barack Obama and current POTUS Joe Biden has observers again wondering how mentally sound he is. “Shortly after we win the presidency, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled,” Trump began on Saturday (March 2) while speaking to the crowd gathered in Richmond, Virginia. “I know them both very well and we will restore peace through strength. Get that war settled. It’s a bad war. And Putin has so little respect for Obama that he’s starting to throw around the nuclear word,” he continued. The crowd present at the rally reportedly fell silent.
1. Russell Drew
2. Yasmine Mary
3. Adam Parkhomenko
4. Tom Nichols
5. Keith Boykin
6. Cary Clack
7. Prof. Tonya M. Evans
8. Trouble Man 90
9. Joyce Vance
10. Veronica Sixsmith
Trump Confuses Obama For Biden Again, X Users Call It Out was originally published on hiphopwired.com