Trump Fan Waka Flocka Tells Biden Supporters To “Get Out” Of His Show, Xitter Rips Him
Waka Flocka told those at a recent show who supported President Joe Biden to “get out”, which was promptly derided by social media users. The fallout from the debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump last week continues, as noted Trump ally Waka Flocka has chimed in at one of his shows with the moment captured on video. Waka Flocka was performing at a show at Club Sky in Salt Lake City, Utah on June 27 when he paused and addressed the crowd. “All Joe Biden voters, get out of my concert. We’re gonna see y’all later at the bingo game. We’re gonna party right now for T24,” he said, referencing Trump’s current campaign for the presidency. That got a mixed reaction from the crowd with some raising their arms and cheering, while others booed audibly and others didn’t react at all. From that point, his DJ played a recent single, “It’s A Party” which is dedicated to the Republican nominee.
