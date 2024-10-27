Trump MSG Rally Is A Racist-Fest, Puerto Rico Slander Backfiring
Trump MSG Rally Is A Racist-Fest, Puerto Rico Slander Backfiring Bigly
At Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, podcast host and comedian Kill Tony referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage,” during his set.Notably, four percent of Pennsylvanians are Puerto Rican. Around 500,000 people. pic.twitter.com/txE3UD0QVE — Yashar Ali (@yashar) October 27, 2024
Shortly after Hinchcliffe’s racist diarrhea of the mouth, Puerto Rican superstar told his 40 million plus followers to get in formation. This is where MAGA cult members need to be reminded that Puerto Rican are U.S. citizens, thus have every right to vote.
Tony Hinchcliffe: “When it comes to Israel and Palestine, we’re all thinking the same thing: Settle your stuff already. Best out of three: rock, paper, scissors.You know Palestinians will throw rock every time. And also we know Jews have a hard time throwing that paper.” pic.twitter.com/Dyt6dBevsm — Diana Leygerman (@dinachka82) October 27, 2024
As for the Trump, his levels of fascism with a side of “Take the mic from grandpa” powers are rising exponentially.
Bad Bunny has 40+ million followers on Instagram. Moments after someone at the Trump rally attacked Puerto Rico, he shared VP Harris’s plan for Puerto Rican Americans. The Trump campaign is about to go through some things. pic.twitter.com/fvp6sqUzy5— Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) October 27, 2024
The good folks on X (formerly Twitter) who are not part of the MAGA cult are going in, pointing out every disgustingly vile moment, particularly the vitriol aimed at Puerto Rico. Because if mainstream media is going to try to sanewash Trump (and even they are calling the rally explicitly racist), social media will have no parts of such foolishness. See for yourself in the gallery.
Tonight, Trump:
—Once again said Americans who don’t support him are “the enemy within” —Announced that Americans should “get ready” for him to bring back laws from the 1700s —Attacked journalists as “enemies” and fantasized about “decapitating” a reporter —Denigrated America… pic.twitter.com/mBFI9ScwmY— Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 28, 2024
MAGAs leave all of their trash on the streets of New York City, and then they will complain about how the city is so dirty. pic.twitter.com/v4b4mjcrWO— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 27, 2024
1.
2.
3. Melania, and some guy, sighting.
4.
5.
6.
7. Dr. Phil, Oprah coat tail rider.
8. You know it's bad when MSM calls a spade a spade.
9.
10.
11.
12.
Trump MSG Rally Is A Racist-Fest, Puerto Rico Slander Backfiring Bigly was originally published on hiphopwired.com