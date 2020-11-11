CLOSE
Trump Supporter Kodak Black Releases ‘Bill Israel’ LP From Behind Bars, Twitter Has Reactions

Posted November 11, 2020

Kodak Black is currently behind bars but that hasn’t stopped the public’s interest in the alleged President Trump stan’s music. The Florida rapper’s third studio album Bill Israel was released earlier Wednesday morning (Nov. 11) and fans on Twitter have already given some impassioned reactions.

Kodak Black, real name Bill K. Kapri, has not released a studio album since 2018’s Dying to Live which joins the Heart Break Kodak mixtape as the only projects he’s dropped that year.

The 11-track Bill Israel features Tory Lanez and Jackboy on “Spain” and the track “I Knew It” is graced by Gucci Mane and CBE. The album’s other feature guest is Lil Yachty on “Make A Hit” thus Kodak largely carries the album on his own.

Reactions to Bill Israel are still coming in from Twitter and we’ve got them listed out below.

Find the album at your preferred DSPs here.

