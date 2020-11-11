Trump Supporter Kodak Black Releases ‘Bill Israel’ LP From Behind Bars, Twitter Has Reactions

Kodak Black is currently behind bars but that hasn’t stopped the public’s interest in the alleged President Trump stan’s music. The Florida rapper’s third studio album Bill Israel was released earlier Wednesday morning (Nov. 11) and fans on Twitter have already given some impassioned reactions.
Kodak Black, real name Bill K. Kapri, has not released a studio album since 2018’s Dying to Live which joins the Heart Break Kodak mixtape as the only projects he’s dropped that year.
The 11-track Bill Israel features Tory Lanez and Jackboy on “Spain” and the track “I Knew It” is graced by Gucci Mane and CBE. The album’s other feature guest is Lil Yachty on “Make A Hit” thus Kodak largely carries the album on his own.
it feels so good being up this early blasting kodak new tunes 😊😊🕺🏽🕺🏽 free that man 🧡🧡🧡🧡 pic.twitter.com/hcuS9Rfh9B— d🅰️nieal 🅿️ (@niealgotfans) November 11, 2020
Kodak giving us a classic album from jail pic.twitter.com/twpl2Ps8dd— jay📿 (@jamalSharif__) November 11, 2020
If Kodak shit be trash ima keep listening until it’s good .— Mook 🌹 (@HouseOfDrake) November 11, 2020
It ain’t outside Kodak but I’ll take it pic.twitter.com/USJKZW1p9t— TJBM. (@T_BrOwN___) November 11, 2020
damn kodak album just dropped and it got me thinking about you. you was the jill to my BILL. I know you don’t think so, but my love for you was and ISREAL and I hope you understand that, eventually. you don’t gotta reply...just tell yo mom and dad I said hi❤️ pic.twitter.com/2S4NgAQUzg— Yea doe (@216jus) November 11, 2020
thank you lord, for this amazing kodak album pic.twitter.com/xLJz8X9fj7— 2k 💫 (@FIikify) November 11, 2020
Kodak Black was supposed to be the one but he had to fuck everything up, this new album is crazy. pic.twitter.com/OIOAy7JA4R— Ahmed🇸🇴/I did shit with Mariah (@big_business_) November 11, 2020
Kodak the best out don’t forget it— Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) November 11, 2020
Kodak is better than youngboy idc— ✨Shanice✨ (@BrooklynBaddie_) November 11, 2020
Kodak black on “bill Israel” pic.twitter.com/ChlxEAMqDO— Kevinxnt 🇭🇹 (@nolimitjtx) November 11, 2020
Kodak on this album so far 🥵 pic.twitter.com/gL3cuswg4E— icey ❄️ (@iceybeal) November 11, 2020