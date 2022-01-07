Trump Waterboy Lindsey Graham Catches Slander On Jan. 6 Anniversary

On the one-year anniversary of the January 6at the U.S. Capitol building by supporters of former, many took to social media to throw vicious and deserved darts at his number one toady, Senator(R-SC).The horrific sight of Trump supporters storming the Capitol building in an attempt to deny the certification of President Joe Biden by Congress resonates even more one year later. During commemorations of the day that saw many members of the Capitol Police force injured with three deaths, it was noted in press coverage that almost no Republicans in either the House or Senate were present. But as President Biden made his remarks concerning the tragedy of the day, Senator Graham couldn’t help himself and issued a tweet condemning him, saying: “What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden. I wonder if the Taliban who now rule Afghanistan with al-Qaeda elements present, contrary to President Biden’s beliefs, are allowing this speech to be carried?” It’s more than likely that Senator Graham is set to receive more blistering tweets denouncing his stance this morning from those outraged among the American public as well as those among his fellow Congressional members who vehemently oppose his conduct. Check out the deserved slander below…

