Trump’s Pending Hush Money Trial Sentencing Stokes MAGA Rage Online
President-elect Donald Trump is slated to appear for sentencing for his conviction in the “hush money” case in New York City, and his online supporters are beside themselves. Last Friday (January 3), President-elect Donald Trump received bad news regarding his sentencing in the “hush money” case in New York City when Judge Juan Merchan issued a decision that he would proceed. Judge Merchan ordered the sentencing to take place ten days before Trump is to be sworn in as president in Washington, D.C. The 18-page decision detailed Merchan’s reasoning, primarily explaining that Trump’s claims of immunity citing the Supreme Court’s infamous opinion were not valid. “The Constitution dictates that only a President, after taking the oath of office, has the authority of the Chief Executive, a President-elect does not. Accordingly, a President-elect is not permitted to avail himself of the protections afforded to the individual occupying that Office,” Merchan wrote. Trump’s constant trashing of Merchan and other lawmakers and the court system also played a part in the decision. “Defendant’s disdain for the Third Branch of government, whether state or federal, in New York or elsewhere, is a matter of public record. Indeed, Defendant has gone to great lengths to broadcast on social media and other forums his lack of respect for judges, juries, grand juries, and the justice system as a whole,” he continued. Trump is not expected to receive any time in jail, as Merchan noted the difficulties in handing a prison sentence to a sitting president, he will not move to throw out the conviction. Trump raged over that fact in a post on his Truth Social platform in the early hours of Monday morning (January 6), hours before his team declared that they would file an emergency appeal with New York State known as an “Article 78” petition used to challenge decisions by state judges and agencies. Several of Trump’s supporters among the right voiced their displeasure with Merchan on social media. “JUST IN: Judge Juan Merchan has just ordered President Trump to be sentenced in his phony hush money case on January 10th in New York City, 10 days before his inauguration. Outrageous,” wrote Laura Loomer, a far-right activist who’s been an ardent follower of Trump.
