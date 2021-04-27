Tucker Carlson Really Wants You & Your Kids To Catch COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic is still very much a global issue and despite the great strides made in the United States, we’re not out of the woods yet. Bucking the advice of scientists who study coronaviruses and deadly diseases, Fox News host Tucker Carlson essentially ignored their expertise and challenged the purposes of masks to prevent the spread.

During a segment of his nightly program on the Fox network, the longtime pundit and television host expressed concerns over children wearing masks in public and wondered out loud if it posed a health risk to them playing outdoors. In the segment heard, the text read, “Masks Are Just A Sign Of Obedience,” sending a clear message to anti-maskers that decried state and local mandates to wear a protective covering over their faces.

Carlson insisted that masks on children in public should be viewed as abuse and that police and child protective services should get involved. Like many who oppose masks, Carlson framed it as an attack on one’s freedoms and not a mitigation strategy to get the number of cases down so that the country can get back to the normal he and others like him covet so highly.

“Masks have always been incompatible with a free society,” Carlson said. “We used to know that. Masks strip people of their identity as individuals, transform people from citizens into drones. They isolate us and alienate us to shut us off from one another, they prevent intimacy and human contact. If I can’t see your face, I can’t know you.”

What’s dangerous about Carlson’s missive is that he’s all but saying to his loyal viewers and anyone paranoid enough to believe his words to basically attack the mask-wearing public and to snatch masks off kids despite most not knowing or understanding the ramifications of infection in children as this is a novel coronavirus that is consistently changing.

Many in the media and across Twitter have condemned Tucker Carlson for siccing his flock on mask-wearers, and we’ve got those reactions below.

Salute to The Daily Beast for getting eyes on this in a hurry.

—

Photo: WENN

Tucker Carlson Really Wants You & Your Kids To Catch COVID-19 was originally published on hiphopwired.com