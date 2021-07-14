Welp that didn’t last long. Fleets, Twitter’s attempt at incorporating a Snapchat-like disappearing tweets feature is going away.

Announced back in November, Twitter excitedly rolled out Fleets, hoping that it would help get users to tweet more. The feature added a row at the top of timelines that showcased tweets, photos, or videos that expired after 24 hours. Wednesday (Jul.14), Twitter announced it is getting rid of the feature because it failed miserably at its mission.

In a tweet, the company hilariously announced its decision stating, “we’re removing Fleets on August 3, working on some new stuff we’re sorry or you’re welcome.”

In a statement shared on the company’s blog Ilya Brown, Twitter’s vice president of product, said, “We hoped Fleets would help more people feel comfortable joining the conversation on Twitter. But, in the time since we introduced Fleets to everyone, we haven’t seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets like we hoped.”

“If we’re not evolving our approach and winding down features every once in a while – we’re not taking big enough chances,” Brown continued. “We’ll continue to build new ways to participate in conversations, listening to feedback and changing direction when there may be a better way to serve people using Twitter.”

With Fleets officially being tossed in the trash bin, Spaces, Twitter’s audio-only feature, and obvious answer to ClubHouse will occupy the space that Fleets once dominated.

As expected, the reactions from Twitter users about the news were as petty as you would have hoped for because nobody really cared for the feature anyway.

You can peep more reactions to Fleets being thrown in the trash bin in the gallery below.

Photo: picture alliance / Getty

Twitter Announces It Is Getting Rid of Fleets, The Reactions Are Hilariously Petty was originally published on hiphopwired.com