The news of day should be the International Olympic Committee finally deciding to postpone the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, instead of its the name of an IOC member that has Twitter in stitches.

The announcement of the Summer Olympics games being postponed till 2021 came off the lips of IOC member Dick Pound he revealed to USA Today. Now, of course, that is some pretty significant news being that until he spoke up, Japan’s Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto was still planning as if the games were going to take place beginning July 24.

Hilariously, along with the news of the 2020 Summer Olympics getting its wig pushed back because of the coronavirus, Dick Pound’s name is trending because well, his name is Dick Pound. Now keep in mind his real name is Richard, he chooses to go by Dick, so this is all on him.

Twitter can’t stop laughing at the man’s government, and we can’t blame them cause we chuckled too while we were writing this story. Right now, we can all use a good laugh, especially with what is going on in the world. Sorry, Dick, it had to come at your expense.

You can peep all of the hilarious reactions and get a well-deserved chuckle to Dick Pound’s name in the gallery below.

—

Photo: ANDRE FORGET / Getty

Twitter Can’t Stop Laughing At International Olympic Committee Member Dick Pound’s Name was originally published on hiphopwired.com