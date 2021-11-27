Twitter Clowns Republican Party’s Tweet Highlighting Vice President’s Kamala Harris Cookware Purchase

The divisionary tactics used in politics work as they’re intended because how else does one explain former Buffoon-In-Chief Donald Trump ? The Republican Party once again is sowing seeds of dissent after fighting an article that mentioned a cookware purchase made by Vice President Kamala Harris , and Twitter is getting the weak attempt at a dig out of here.

On Friday (Nov. 26), the GOP’s Twitter account linked a story from The Washington Free Beacon titled “Kamala Harris Bought $375 Pot on Paris Trip” with the sub-HED reading, “Spending spree at French boutique comes as US families fret over [the] cost of Thanksgiving dinner.”

It is exactly the type of headline meant to inspire outrage from Republican and conservative voters who are trained to see the other side as nothing more than enemies instead of Americans with differing opinions.

The GOP’s Twitter account caption read, “While Americans are struggling to pay more than EVER for the holidays, Kamala Harris is out buying a $375 pot.”

Right.

Twitter, seizing on the term “While Americans,” has the phrase trending while slamming some of the atrocious acts made by members of the Grand Old Party, with members just this week alone getting slammed for Islamophobia and praising MAGA vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse among other egregious offenses. Naturally, Twitter is dragging the Republican Party through its own dung, most especially that of Trump’s long list of misdeeds and Rep. Lauren Boebert’s gun-toting and Muslim-hating ways.

MAGA Twitter, a very galvanized force of nature, is fighting back with the usual hit backs and praising the failed business mogul but failing still to hold him accountable for much of the mess the nation is in politically and otherwise.

Check out the reactions from the “While Americans” hashtag below.

Photo: Getty

