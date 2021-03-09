Twitter Fan Sparks White Rapper Debate, Paul Wall, Mac Miller & More Praised

The Great White Rapper Debate is alive and kicking on Twitter after a fan said with their whole chest that Mac Miller was the only white rapper who didn’t try to sound like Eminem. As expected, Twitter schooled this grossly uninformed person by mentioning a host of MCs that included the likes of Paul Wall, Action Bronson, and more.
On Monday (March 8), Twitter user @jaydaagoat made the bold assertion without as much as blinking.
“Mac Miller was the only white rapper that didn’t try to sound like Eminem,” they wrote, sparking a flurry of comments under the tweet correcting this terrible take.
Mac Miller was the only white rapper that didn’t try to sound like Eminem
— jay (@jaydaagoat) March 8, 2021
Another Twitter user, @thoughtfulbae, wrote, “The greatest white rappers are the ones that don’t try to be a replica of Eminem. Rappers like Mac Miller, Action Bronson, and Brother Ali are great at what they do. We need more white rappers that don’t use Eminem as their only source of identity.”
The greatest white rappers are the ones that don’t try to be a replica of Eminem. Rappers like Mac Miller, Action Bronson, and Brother Ali are great at what they do.
We need more white rappers that don’t use Eminem as their only source of identity.
— Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) March 9, 2021
It isn’t clear if these are true Hip-Hop fans but Eminem’s influence hasn’t been widely felt since the heights of his career. No doubt, the Detroit wordsmith is one of the most successful Hip-Hop acts ever but even he’d admit to the fact that the game has plenty of original acts that don’t go for the shock value lyrics that he does.
As the tweets and the debate continue to rage on, many are remembering that Paul Wall had a number of chart-topping hits that still slap despite not being used in television commercials and movies as some of Slim Shady’s output.
Wall, who turns 40 in a couple of days, hopped on Twitter and showed love back after celebrating the fact he’s fully vaccinated.
Following everyone over the next hour who tweets
"It's the 🧊 ICE MAN 🧊 PAUL WALL 🧊 @paulwallbaby"
— Paul Wall (@paulwallbaby) March 9, 2021
We’ve got reactions from the Paul Wall trending topic and the white rapper debate listed out below.
