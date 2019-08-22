In what should be a surprise to no one, JAY-Z and Dame Dash ain’t friends. The latter was asked about Hova’s deal with the NFL, and while he did say he couldn’t really comment because we don’t know the details, he did say that “everyone knows [JAY-Z] ain’t sh*t.”

The rise of Roc-a-Fella with founders Dame Dash, Biggs Buke and JAY-Z has been well documented, as has the fallout.

But there was a little hope due to both parties declining to comment at length about each other in interviews as well as photos of old friends looking chummy, at least for the ‘Gram.

But Dash’s commentary while on chatting with Adam22 on the No Jumper podcast snuffed out any inkling of the pair being on good terms. Ironically, the premise of the question, JAY-Z shading Jermaine Dupri, is now invalid since the So So Def founder says Jigga never told him not to do an NFL deal.

Also, memories are getting shorter, since Dash did throw Hova under the bus for working with R. Kelly earlier this year.

The Internets loves a bitter beef, and has been dishing out heaping spoonfuls of slander. Peep the best below.

Twitter Fries Dame Dash For His Oh So Timely JAY-Z Slander was originally published on hiphopwired.com