Twitter Fries Vine Legend King Bach, Said The Homie Was Never Funny

Posted May 8, 2020

King Bach earned his fame as the most-followed star on the now-defunct mini-video service, Vine. The actor and comedian has since gone on to star in films and made television appearances, but it appears many on Twitter never thought he was all that funny.

It isn’t clear exactly when Bach’s name began trending or why but evidence points to a tweet from @PlayboiJxy stating that rising online star Desi Banks is funnier than King Bach. Underneath the tweet, that sentiment was echoed over and over before spreading into the wider Twitter ecosystem.

As the chorus of Bach naysayers grew, he eventually caught wind of it and essentially appeared to be living his life before he got inadvertently dragged online.

“Me: Just minding my business. Twitter: F*ck King Bach,” Bach tweeted.

King Bach’s name is trending on Twitter with opinions ranging from him not being funny, to Bach doing comedy geared towards white people’s tastes. We’ve got all the reactions below.

