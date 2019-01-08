Twitter Reacts To Juelz & His Chompers Going Home, Cyn Battling Depression, Sidney Starr Still Packing & More #LHHNY Moments

Last night’s episode of Love & Hip Hop was definitely a mix of ratchet behavior with a heavy dose of sad moments. We learned some of the cast members are dealing with some severe issues and sought help from fellow cast mates to hopefully get them.

The episode picks up with Juelz and Kimbella having a conversation about trying to get on the same page for the sake of their family before he heads to jail. The recently engaged couple is trying to figure out how to break the news to their children before they find out some other way that their father will have to go away for a while. If there is any silver lining for them, the court allowed Juelz to leave his momma’s house and come back home so he can spend the remaining time with his fiancé and kids.

When they do finally have that discussion with the kids, the scene just looked painfully scripted. While its no doubt the kids are sad that dad has to go to jail, you really couldn’t tell because the kids looked like they wanted to laugh instead shed tears and Twitter definitely noticed.

Mariahlynn reveals to Jonathan she is having some family issues with her mom and is seeking full custody of her baby sister until her mother can get her life back on track. Speaking of Jonathan he is worried about his on again and off again bestie Anais, so he reaches out to Rich Dollaz. If you remember last season the two butt heads because he was upset, Dollaz was sleeping with the married Latin singer. After Jonathan shares a photo of Anais looking painfully thin, Rich reveals he learned from a source the Anais has been in and out of a mental facility. Rich recommends to Jonathan that if he is worried about Anais, he should stay away from her because their friendship is toxic.

Meanwhile, Rich’s artist Sidney Starr is still trying to make this rap career happen. Dollaz is on the job and reaches out to Nya Lee in hopes she will bury the hatchet and help the Trans rapper out. We head to the studio where Jacque and Rich have a beat ready for Sidney to hop on.

Starr hops in the booth, and the result is just pure struggle, it’s so awful that Rich blasts Sidney for her poor performance. After her scolding, Nya and Sidney connect, and the two open up to each other, and it’s at this moment Sidney reveals she has been lying about having surgery and that she doesn’t tell men she still has a penis when she has sex with them.

Last but certainly not least, Joe is still not taking care of business in bed, and Cyn is going through it. Before Joe and his hat can leave his fiancée insists they have a conversation. Joe reveals that his busy “25/8” work schedule makes him “too tired” to have sex with Cyn. She finally explains that it’s not just the lack of peen that is bothering her, but she was also dealing with post-partum depression.

Joe’s response isn’t very supportive basically suggesting that she seek help and get a nanny. He then tells her would be fine if they broke up if she no depressed and that’s how the conversation ends. We know the couple as of now is currently happy but its still going to be interesting to see how the couple worked things out. As you can imagine Twitter had thoughts about this revealing episode, you can see them all in the gallery below.

