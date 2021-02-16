Twitter Ready To Ride On Pardison Fontaine After Disturbing Video Allegedly Featuring Megan Thee Stallion Surfaces

Pardison Fontaine might want to keep his eyes peeled for the next few after a disturbing video began making the rounds on social media. In the clip, it appears that the rapper is banging on a bathroom door where Megan Thee Stallion and some friends were allegedly gathered and then burst through the door.
Some might know Pardison Fontaine from his collaboration with Cardi B, “Backin’ It Up,” but now the 31-year-old Atlantic artist is the center of controversy. While it hasn’t been confirmed that Megan Thee Stallion was the “Megan” mentioned in the viral clip, it has been assumed by most on social media, most especially Twitter, that the Texas superstar is allegedly involved.
Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Peete, celebrated her 26th birthday this past Monday (Feb. 15) and it was assumed that she was at a gathering where Fontaine and others were in attendance. As the clip below notes, Fontaine can be heard in the background demanding for a bathroom door to be opened with some banging and threatening to burst through the door.
The entire time, an associate of Fontaine was on Instagram Live consuming a beverage and only turned his head once to take notice of the commotion but did not act in calming down the rapper. Because of the violent tone in Fontaine’s voice and the apparent breaking down of the door, fans are naturally concerned with Megan’s well-being in the wake of another alleged violent incident with another male artist in Tory Lanez.
As this story develops, we’ll return with more details. For now, check out the reaction to the video below.
i hope megan is okay, because wtf was pardi on… pic.twitter.com/2Oz7uW6xRX
— 𝙎𝙪𝙘𝙠𝙖 (@suckaworId) February 16, 2021
no I don’t like this at all. Its the people blaming Megan in the comments that I hate. She was using the bathroom, that is NOT an excuse for Pardi to be aggressive and violent idc whether it’s her birthday or not, HE HAS NO RIGHT. https://t.co/RNUO1meJNO— grace (@derrickakordei) February 16, 2021
Megan is a cool ass person. She don’t deserve the disrespect and hate she get. So Pardi doing that to her on her birthday was say bitch ass shit. Hope she leave those kind of people behind pic.twitter.com/JeXfBskWZ7— Call Me Pa (@DrixtonAiko) February 16, 2021
Who tf even is Pardi????— fun girl. (@cloud_naii) February 16, 2021
Pardi, leave my sister Megan alone before you meet your maker. pic.twitter.com/4sOxiDjHIS— ♥️Damita Mi♥️ (@LinaLaLocaa) February 16, 2021
Nigga recording didn’t even tell Pardi to chill, relax or nothing. Just sat there quiet like a mute groupie. https://t.co/xGDAdYaWqR— Rachel. (@_loveRachel_) February 16, 2021
It looks like it's confirmed, #megantheestallion’s new boo is #pardisonfontaine, and they got into it while her bodyguard was on live‼️👀 Thoughts?!? pic.twitter.com/gNtZDJHfkE— No Jumper (@nojumper) February 16, 2021
I'm not off this, yall telling me Pardison Fontaine is not the name of a cheese?! pic.twitter.com/mcSf9V3Kwa— Openly Fat (@Puff_Iya) February 16, 2021
no but fuck pardison fontaine like he needs to stay away from meg— ً (@aivIysarymit) February 16, 2021
Ladies, run from these of men. They will say one thing and do another. The vibes are not real and you’re actually in danger. #MeganTheeStallion #PardisonFontaine #Pardi https://t.co/P02dxqPP7Q— Cola Van Jogh (@outspokensun) February 16, 2021
Omg that live is pretty clearly Pardison Fontaine trying to bust in Megan’s spot 😭😭😭— keagan (@__keagan) February 16, 2021
when y’all started calling Pardison Fontaine “Pardi”???? lol i never heard that. but yeah, that video is wild— earl sweatshirt’s bottom lip (@whole_lottaash) February 16, 2021
Pardi leeches onto female rappers because it’s his meal ticket. His own music doesn’t hit, so writing is where the money is at for him. It’s works for him and the female rapper pic.twitter.com/pJJSUW0ucs— ᴺᴹ (@upinvoguee) February 16, 2021
Black Twitter going to check on Megan Thee Stallion after seeing Pardi acting the fool in that video pic.twitter.com/pxWOWVtUfr— Rich (@UptownDCRich) February 16, 2021
The whole Megan and Pardi story isn’t out yet and some of you are already making her out to be the bad guy.. pic.twitter.com/zchO3XBscW— 𝐋𝐢𝐡💕 (@ArieticalLih) February 16, 2021
Pardi attempts to break down door bc Meg is taking too long in the bathroom.— 👩🎓👩💻👩🏼🎤 (@AssataNewton) February 16, 2021
People in the Shaderoom comments:
See Tory was right. Meg is evil. She’s the problem. I knew she was a liar pic.twitter.com/heQR3kPg1R
pardi literally has “feminist” tattooed but is treating megan like that pic.twitter.com/f2YIRLN6Bs— keke palmer (@oddpnk) February 16, 2021
Pardi you patchy bearded b!tch 🖕🏾 pic.twitter.com/uKzSYfyYLC— EX HETEROSEXUAL (@sagiterriostgal) February 16, 2021
Pardi finally got Megan just to come off as a weirdo.— Zee (@ZeeTheBrat_) February 16, 2021
Pardi is TOXIC, A Manipulator && Has Serious Trust Issues— Alluring✨🇭🇹 (@JordNRoseTaylor) February 16, 2021
Likeeeee Look How He Was W| Kash Doll. pic.twitter.com/UUGyI3yrqC
I’ve seen niggas act like pardi did in that video , and it’s always because the nigga is drunk and/or insecure about something so he becomes aggressive. That nigga on the live should’ve moved a little faster to get pardi away from Meg , especially after she got shot by a nigga— Ayesha 💕 (@esha291) February 16, 2021