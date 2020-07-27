Twitter Says Rubi Rose Going Out Sad After DDG & Lil Tjay Curved Her

is currently working her latest “bad b*tch” anthem “In His Feelings,” but she might need to rethink that image after getting ridiculously curved by an alleged romantic partner. After claiming DDG was her “lover,” the YouTube personality and rapper said that he was single.

Rose has already made headlines for a hookup gone awry after a weekend jaunt with rapper Lil Tjay ended up with her allegedly getting stranded after the flyout. Now Rose is back in the discussion again after declaring publicly that she and DDG had a thing but it appears that the relationship’s status was far from mutual.

“Lil Tjay beeeen apologized and we did a song together today, that’s the homie,” Rose wrote on her Instagram story. “Y’all know I’m obsessed with DDG that’s my f*cking lover…stop playing.”

While she continued the message saying that “me and bae going to sleep,” DDG had other thoughts in mind.

“I”m single as a mf,” DDG wrote in his Instagram story, essentially putting to rest Rose’s claims of them being more than just friends.

As it stands, Twitter has been collecting Rubi Rose by the sew-in after putting her neck out there for a man who won’t even claim her. Some are suggesting that some of her lyrical themes are contradicting the actual facts that she’s not as much of a boss as she claims.

Considering that DDG does make part of his living with humor, there is a distinct possibility that it’s all in good fun but until that’s confirmed, fans are getting a lot of jokes off at Rubi Rose’s expense. Check out those reactions below.

