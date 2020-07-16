Twitter Says Washington Professional Football Team Owner To Face Reckoning

Dan Snyder, the owner of the Washington Professional Football Team , woke Thursday (July 16) to his name trending across Twitter. The reason might be connected to a bombshell story promised by The Washington Post, prompting many on Twitter to suggest Snyder is due for a severe reckoning.

The Washington team perhaps fostered a small bit of goodwill via a drawn-out publicity stunt to call out attention to dropping the racist slur used as a nickname for the squad. This came after several vendors and sponsors cut ties with the team despite years of protests and demands from indigenous people and the like.

While the Post’s story has yet to go live as of this writing, many on Twitter are throwing out a variety of angles. One such theory is that Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is in talks to buy the team and that the story will force Synder to vacate his role as owner, clearing a path for the transition.

We’ve got some of the reactions listed below.

