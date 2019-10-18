When it comes to sneakers “saved,” rapper Kanye West usually drops some thought-provoking designs. For some reason, he just can’t seem to get the slide thing right, and Twitter is clowning him for it once again.

His wife, Kim Kardashian — whom he has recently chastised for her choice of Met Gala clothing — gave fans a sneak peek at a new children’s YEEZY slide. Like that ugly ass “Croc,” these eye-sores seem to be made out the same rubber as the first slide and come in Kanye’s favorite bland colorways. Twitter didn’t waste any time with the jokes comparing them to jail slippers and “Crocs without the holes.”

Even Snoop Dogg decided to get in on the fun and “stepped into The Shaderoom” and shared his thoughts on the slides writing under the post:

“She been getting dudes out of jail now he gone sell jail slippers. W. T. F. None of my bidness”

No word on when these basic slides are dropping, you can peep all of the reactions to them in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Jonathan Leibson / Getty

Twitter & Snoop Dogg Drag Kanye West’s Yeezy Children’s Slide, Jail Slipper Couture was originally published on hiphopwired.com