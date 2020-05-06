Twitter Spots The Jig When It Comes To How NYPD Is Enforcing Social Distancing

It’s literally night and day and a tale of two cities when it comes to how the NYPD is enforcing social distancing rules as NYC still battles the spread of COVID-19.
Twitter has spotted the jig pointing out the excessive ways the NYPD is enforcing social distancing rules in Black and Brown neighborhoods compared to predominately white stomping grounds. Multiple videos have hit Twitter, showing police using unnecessary force after confronting Black and Brown men who were either not wearing masks and congregating not practicing social distancing rules.
In one video recorded on a smartphone shared by criminal defense and civil rights attorney Rebecca Kavanagh, three cops can be seen aggressively pinning down a Black man while one of the officers repeatedly punches him. It’s also quite hilarious that one of the officers enforcing social distancing rules and wearing masks is not wearing a face cover while trying to arrest the man.
In another instance shared by a congressional candidate and co-founder of Black Lives Matter, Greater NY Chivona Renée Newsome features fellow activist Hawk Newsome also being arrested. In the clip, an officer who happens to not be wearing a mask warns Newsome that he is giving him a “lawful order to disperse” Hawk then responds, “We’re standing six feet away.” Hawk then calls out the NYPD for another incident that involved Officer Francisco Garcia being recorded beating a man for failing to social distance.
This video shows an unarmed man being assaulted by a police officer. The man was merely an innocent bystander, who was checking on a young man being roughed up by the cops. The officer approaches him, starts firing his taser, and then assaults the man for no reason. This is terrorism.
As he walks away, he yells, “This is our community, they are outsiders!” the cops more than likely were not pleased with Hawk’s comments swarm him and then put cuffs on him.
A family in Melrose Houses in the Bronx was mourning the loss of their aunt today when police officers stormed out of their squad car and jumped their 15 year old son. The child’s father, mother and uncle came to his aid and the cops respond by pepper spraying their entire family. BLMNY Chairman Hawk Newsome was peacefully recording the incident after to make sure the police didn’t brutalize anyone else. While he practiced social distancing they inched closer and the police proceeded to aggressively surround him, smack his phone out of his hands and arrest him. While white folks are being given refreshments in the park by police during COVID-19, black people are being harassed and brutalized in their communities. #freehawk #ny15 @washingtonpost @nytimes @nypost **Our legal team is handling it, and will let you know of any further info**
Twitter has wasted no time in sharing two different pictures of NYPD officers handing out masks to white park goers who don’t have masks while slapping cuffs on Black men. Even Stevie Wonder can see what the hell is going on.
You can peep all of the reactions to the jig in the gallery below.
Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty
