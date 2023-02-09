Twitter Was A Busted Mess For A Lot of Users, Elon Musk Gets All The Blame

CLOSE

Many Twitter users were experiencing bizarre issues that made the social media platform unusable.

Elon Musk’s Twitter is an absolute mess, and users let bootleg Tony Stark know it. Wednesday afternoon, around 4:45 pm, per the New York Times reporting, Twitter’s core features, like direct messages and tweets, were not working for many users for several hours.

Around 6:30 pm, Twitter acknowledged the issues and said it was working to fix the issues in a tweet. “Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We’re aware and working to get this fixed,” the company’s support account said.

While some users could send tweets, others got a message incorrectly telling them they were “over the daily limit for sending Tweets.” Even retweets were not working when users attempted to send one, and they would get this “Sorry! You’ve have exceeded your Tweet limit. Try retweet again tomorrow” message.

The ability to follow accounts was also not working for many. Rex Chapman and many others shared the issue on their timelines.

Was This Done On Purpose?

The Hollywood Reporter reports the company is limiting users to 2,400 tweets a day, significantly impacting businesses and individual accounts.

Per THR:

The company, under Elon Musk, is now placing limits to the number of direct messages and tweets that a user can send per day, according to a page on Twitter’s Help Center site. The daily tweet limit is 2,400, but the site notes, “the daily update limit is further broken down into smaller limits for semi-hourly intervals.” Retweets also count toward that limit.

In response to the THR report, the company claims, “The “limits” mentioned in the article are not new, and were not just implemented today. They have been the policy since 2019 on Twitter.”

Regardless of what they say, there is no denying after Elon Musk reluctantly acquired the platform for $44 billion, it’s been a hot mess, and users are letting him know that.

