Twosday: Baltimore Twitter Bombarded With Requests To Say Today’s Date

Word nerds around the globe are no doubt excited about today’s date (2/22/22), especially those who are fans of palindromes. Given the tonal delivery of the day, many on Twitter are asking Baltimore natives to say the date out loud due to Charm City’s unique accent.

For those unaware, the Baltimore accent is most notable with words that make the “u” sound, rendering the vowel tone to “yew” in many regards. For fans of The Wire, the late Robert Chew, who played the cunning gangster Proposition Joe, possessed the accent as did Felicia “Snoop” Pearson, one of the hired guns top street boss Marlo Stanfield.

The accent is most notable among Black residents of Baltimore, with white residents in the blue-collar city having their own signature sound. On Twitter, many are seizing the moment to ask folks from the city to say the name out loud in voice notes and otherwise, given the nature of the “u” sounds within the date.

Beyond Baltimore, the day is a rarity as it is a palindrome, meaning it can be said the same front to back no matter the direction. The date is also an ambigram, meaning it will read the same no matter how it is positioned within text.

Okay, we’ve nerded out enough here. Check out some of the reactions to #Twosday and Baltimore Twitter below.

