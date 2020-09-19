Ty Lawson’s Lust For Booty Cheeks Gets Him Banned By Chinese Basketball Association For Life

China is one of the strictest nations in the world, enacting a number of censorship rules and regulating its media in a stern fashion. Ty Lawson experienced the nation’s firmness in a major way after he was banned by the Chinese Basketball Association for posting a series of what officials say were “inappropriate comments.”
As reported by Yahoo! Sports and ESPN, Lawson, 32, was let go from the Fujian Sturgeons ahead of the season and was not present in China at the time according to reports.
From ESPN:
In a statement, the Sturgeons said Lawson posted inappropriate comments on Sept. 18, a violation of the team’s “social responsibilities and core values” policy. Fujian did not offer specifics, other than to say Lawson would not be signed to a new deal.
In Yahoo!’s reporting, the outlet shared the damning posts in question via sports journalist Emiliano Carchia’s Twitter account.
“Chinese women got cakes on the low…might switch up my stance soon,” Lawson wrote in an Instagram story, which featured a woman that was presumably Chinese bent over in a strip dancing motion.
Lawson, a former first-round draft pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, has not offered a statement as of yet. Some might remember that the former Minnesota Timberwolves player showed promise early on before becoming a journeyman player in leagues overseas and in the NBA, but troubles with the law also stalled his career stateside.
With the news going wide on Twitter, Lawson’s name has been trending with fans noting that he was let go from a team for essentially praising Chinese women. Based on the reportedly offending photo, it wasn’t a ton of cake-age but we’re not questioning Lawson’s vantage point.
However, the rules are the rules and it seems Lawson’s career in The Middle Kingdom has come to an end. Check out the reactions from Twitter we’ve collected below.
—
