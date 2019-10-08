CLOSE
HomeNews

Tyga Wears Travis Scott’s Air Jordans And Twitter Went Wild [Photos]

Posted October 8, 2019

Tyga

Source: photo: Jody Cortes / WENN


Tyga is getting his passive aggressive on. His recent choice of footwear seems like an obvious jab at one of his peers.

As spotted on Bossip the former Young Money Records artist was flicking it up on his Instagram account. The photo in question shows him leaning against a red Ferrari. Luxury automobile aside the visual stood out immediately because of his shoes. The Compton native was sporting a pair of Travis Scott Air Jordans.

While it isn’t out of the ordinary for him to be wearing pricey kicks the shoes appear to be a direct shot at Cactus Jack, who just broke up with Kylie Jenner, who is also Tyga’s ex-girlfriend. Naturally the move made major waves on Twitter with everyone taking the post as an opportunity to get their funny on.

Best of the best petty below.

Photo: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

 

Tyga Wears Travis Scott’s Air Jordans And Twitter Went Wild [Photos]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Related Galleries
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Stands Up To President Cheeto Chump, Literally #PelosiOwnsTrump
Twitter Reacts To The Loss Of Congressman Elijah Cummings
Black Twitter Still Shoving Gina Rodriguez Out The Paint Despite Thin Apologies For Rapping N-Word
Moët & Chandon Launches New Champagne Bottle With Jonathan Mannion
LeBron James Seemingly Sides With China, NBA Twitter Calls Him A Sellout
DMX Checked Into Rehab To Avoid A Relapse
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close