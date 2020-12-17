Tyler Perry Set A Thirst Trap, Church Fan Twitter Lines Up To Shoot Shots

Tyler Perry has done it all on the small and big screen while continuing to rake in kudos for the completion of his sprawling television and film studio in Georgia. Perry set the timeline ablaze after posting a mirror selfie, which had Church Fan and Hot Flashes Twitter shooting their shots and then some.

Perry, 51, posted the images on his Twitter and Facebook pages of himself apparently post-workout with a message relating to him, in his words, having a “midlife crisis.”

“This is what a midlife crisis looks like. I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like. Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!! In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good! Merry Christmas and let’s look forward to 2021 bringing us peace,” read Perry’s full message from Wednesday (Dec. 16).

Almost immediately, Perry’s fans on Facebook and Twitter hit the staring eyeballs emoji with two ladies flat out asking if he’s single, and another writing that Perry’s relationship status shouldn’t define him. For the most part, folks on Facebook kept it cordial and positive with many praising the director and screenwriter’s physique and upbeat outlook.

However, the savage land that is Twitter was another story and it led to women 40 and over setting their own thirst traps with some directly letting Perry know that he can return fire by shooting his shot back. For what it’s worth, many in the 40 and over crew looked amazing and might just garner someone sliding in their DMs as a result. And, because it’s Twitter, folks tried to get their funnies off with mixed results.

That said, the reactions were over the top on Twitter as expected and we’ve got the reactions below.

This is what a midlife crisis looks like. I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like. Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and… continued: https://t.co/gLHyNwRauG pic.twitter.com/3eXzXU2BEb — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) December 17, 2020

