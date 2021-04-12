Usher Allegedly Making It Rain Fake Money At Strip Clubs, Strippers & Twitter Is Saying OMG

Usher is currently trending, and it’s not because of new music, but allegedly he’s out here making it rain with fake money at strip clubs.
Pole dancers and booty shakers are fed up with Usher.
Stripper pages are exposing the singer for tossing fake bills that have his face on them. Honestly, if true is some very wild behavior. The blog Glock Topickz shared a photo of the questionable bills with one exotic dancer calling the situation “a level of f*ckery” and further adding that “exactly why we stay away from celebs most of the time they suck !!!!!!!! Cheap AF.”
The caption for the post reads:
“#Usher better be careful. He out here throwing Ush-Bucks at the strippers that allegedly danced for him all night, only to find out that the money on the floor had his face on it & not one of them presidents.”
The Neighborhood Talk proved the money is indeed real by sharing a photo of Usher taken on April 3 with his foot on top of clear luggage containing the fake money with his face on it.
Usher has not responded to allegations, but he posted a picture on his Twitter and Instagram accounts of himself rocking a money bucket hat with the money emoji as the caption for both posts.
Twitter has sounded off about Usher’s alleged behavior. One user wrote, “Usher throwing fake money at the girls has me irritated. And I wanna fight him bc what kinda broke bitch behavior?!? Like bitch the pole tricks and throwing ass is equally as hard as any of the dance moves he’s capable of. What kinda disrespect.”
You can see all of the hilarious reactions in the gallery below.
1.
“Usher, they caught on to your Usher bucks” pic.twitter.com/2ZRcy2KXMz— ShaundaVision (@Whatchamccaulit) April 12, 2021
Great use of this Usher moment.
2.
By the time the stripper realized the money was fake, Usher was doing this out the door pic.twitter.com/JJcbJgufL5— Charles J. Moore (@charles270) April 12, 2021
Hooowwwllinnngg.
3.
Streets saying usher bucks is the next Bitcoin. Thoughts? @elonmusk https://t.co/0ji3CWQ3Z0— Character Actor Kevin Martindale (@atribecalledkev) April 12, 2021
Wait… what?
4.
y’all mad at Usher for using made up currency but praise Elon Musk for Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/5HqNYtMb1k— 🍦 (@JoeDaActivist) April 12, 2021
Can you throw Bitcoin in a strip club?
5.
Usher is sick 💀 pic.twitter.com/bFxX3XXZIg— 🥂 (@kaykayyheaux) April 12, 2021
Lol, this is a mess.
6.
“Is that Usher?” pic.twitter.com/90J6q0MQiW— Pfizer Papi (@BlowOnMyMike) April 12, 2021
Cryyyyiiinnng.
7.
Usher on IG live explaining why he threw fake money at the strippers pic.twitter.com/P5oIsg8GRG— Junior Maruwa (@elguopo) April 12, 2021
Accurate, lol.
8.
Usher said https://t.co/cmhfVRPoS4 pic.twitter.com/mv4TzGnaaB— Herbo (@ManLikeGinola) April 12, 2021
TEARS!
9.
it’s something wrong with usher like it’s not even funny 😭— LB (@lnbshr) April 12, 2021
10.
strippers when they discover usher’s money is fake pic.twitter.com/CcmttMAfMj— mp (@mrpn1999) April 12, 2021
11.
Usher in the strip club pic.twitter.com/GDbGRBso5l— Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) April 12, 2021
12.
“He got his own money!” pic.twitter.com/cI4yWlW1u0— Sabu ➡️ Just cancel 2020 (@SabuOfficial) April 12, 2021
13.
You’re not seeing the pearly gates for this 💀 pic.twitter.com/6m0HXCaHpF— Mყα ♉︎ (@cmbstan2) April 12, 2021
14.
Usher is absolutely wrong and needs his ass beat for that but.... pic.twitter.com/XrCXqJX2Am— Ari LaBeija (@TheBaddestMitch) April 12, 2021