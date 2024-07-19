Van Jones Gushes over RNC Vibes, Xitter Tells Him "Get Lost"
Political commentator Van Jones has been offering heavy praise of the Republican National Convention, earning him heavy pushback from social media users. The Republican National Convention came to a close in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. on Thursday night (July 18). While some political commentators pointed out the various missteps made by GOP politicians, Van Jones has been steadily praising the energy at the convention.
“I wanna say something. This spirit that this guy has, you guys think that’s because he’s drunk. He’s not,” he said during a discussion on Wednesday (July 17), pointing at the convention crowd. “This whole thing is like this. The last time I was in a convention that felt like this was Obama 2008. There’s something happening.”The declaration led one of the other panelists to remark, “You just wrote a headline, by the way.” That was prefaced by other gushing remarks made by Jones about some of the speeches given during the convention, beginning with his view of Amber Rose after her speech on Monday night (July 16). “That was probably the most dangerous speech for the Democratic coalition,” Jones said. “That is a young woman of color. She is describing the experience that a lot of people have — feeling that maybe, if you’re around too many liberals, you might get criticized too much or you might not be able to speak your mind, and she spoke to it really well. And she’s way more famous than any of us up here — I’m going to tell you that — way more famous.” Van Jones would also gush over Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ speech, saying her remarks were “incredibly compelling…extremely powerful.” The praise would come to a halt after Donald Trump’s speech on Thursday. “If Biden had given a speech that incoherent, that rambling, that undisciplined, Democrats would’ve hit Biden with a tranquilizer dart and drug him off,” he said. “Trump was boring … undisciplined … he basically was the worst part of his own convention.” The pattern of praise from Jones left a sour taste in the mouths of many on social media. D.L. Hughley was among those criticizing how much the CNN commentator seemed to be all for the Republicans and pointedly criticized him for thinking the convention had any resemblance to the effect of Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign. Below are some of the best responses to Van Jones’ remarks on social media. — Photo:: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty
1. Roland Martin
2. Humanity Critic
3. Solomon Missouri
4. 2RawTooReal
5. D.L. Hughley
6. BenDavid Grabinksi
7. Travon Free
8. Stephen Crockett, Jr.
Van Jones Gushes over RNC Vibes, Xitter Tells Him “Get Lost” was originally published on hiphopwired.com
