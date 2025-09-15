News

Vice President JD Vance To Host ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’ In Tribute

Published on September 15, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Turning Point Inaugural-Eve Ball Held In Washington, D.C.

The assassination of Charlie Kirk has galvanized conservatives from the highest office in the land and beyond. Vice President JD Vance, who framed himself as a close friend to Charlie Kirk, will host the slain activist and podcaster’s eponymously named broadcast on Monday (September 15) in tribute.

 

Taking to X, Vice President JD Vance shared with his followers that he would be hosting Kirk’s program for a special edition meant to honor him.

Related Stories

“Tomorrow, I will have the honor of hosting the Charlie Kirk Show. Please join me as I pay tribute to my friend,” read Vice President Vance’s post, along with a Rumble link pointing to the program. Vance and his wife, Usha, transported Kirk’s body from Utah to Arizona aboard Air Force Two.

In a glowing tribute to Kirk, Vance referred to him as a “true friend” and praised him for his assistance in securing the election to the second-highest office in the land. Vance also noted that their friendship began in 2017 after the vice president appeared on an episode of Tucker Carlson’s show and received a private message from Kirk.

Turning Point USA, the organization Kirk founded, will host a memorial service at the State Farm Stadium in nearby Glendale on September 21.

On X, reactions to Vice President JD Vance’s hosting of The Charlie Kirk Show sparked some responses. We’re sharing a handful below.

Photo: Getty

Vice President JD Vance To Host ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’ In Tribute  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More from The Urban Daily

You May Also Like

2023 espnW Summit NYC

Molly Qerim’s Career In Pictures: A Look Back At Her Legacy In Sports Media

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 - Day Two

Oh! Cardi B Claims Up-And-Coming Female Artists She’s Given Advice To Have Turned Around & 'F***ed My Man'

Bossip
Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts

Shane Steichen Explains End Of Game Decisions

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Candles

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Magic 95.9

The Urban Daily

Quick Links

Legal

Close