Wait…What?: ‘Black Ink Crew’s’ Teddy Is Married, Meet His Alleged New Korean Wife

Posted December 17, 2019

Hakan Akkaya - Front Row - February 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Well, this was an unexpected surprise. Teddy, the professional couch sitter, and cousin of Black Ink tattoo shop mogul Ceaser apparently said I do, and his wife is a curvy Korean baddie named Euni.

The surprising news was announced by Black Ink Crew: Chicago star Ryan Henry’s tattoo shop 9Mag official Instagram account. The photo features Teddy and his new “wife” Euni — who also happens to be a sneakerhead — with the caption “Congratulations #TeddyRuks Is Married 💍.” The news of Teddy jumping the broom has even taken fellow Black Ink employee Donna by surprise, replying in the comments under the post “Huh?”

Congratulations #TeddyRuks Is Married 💍

According to Bossip, Teddy revealed his new wife on Instagram, but it would appear that the post is magically missing. He did recently share a photo of him on vacation in Cabo and hints at an upcoming trip to Grenada while trashing NY’s current weather situation with the caption reading:

“This NY Weather Trash……Cabo Was Memorable! Can’t Wait To Get To Grenada.”

Could that have been the honeymoon? Time will only tell. We expect all of this play out when Black Ink Crew: New York returns in 2020. You can hit the gallery below to see photos of Euni and see why Teddy probably said yeah I gotta put a ring on this woman.

Wait…What?: ‘Black Ink Crew’s’ Teddy Is Married, Meet His Alleged New Korean Wife  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

🤠

Homebody

A rare wholesome photo. 🤷🏻‍♀️

Play if you want, let’s do it.

🤷🏻‍♀️

🌹

Lookin like I get what I want 🧠

