Wait…What?: Twitter Flummoxed After Finding Out Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shrimp Guy Was A 12-Year-Old Battle Rapper

Another day, another seemingly ridiculous Twitter moment has captivated the minds of millions. We just hope they don’t decide to make a movie out of this.
Move over Gorilla Glue Girl. We have a new saga that has been stealing our attention. If you have been under a rock, Cinnamon Toast Crunch has been trending following one user’s harrowing story after simply trying to enjoy a bowl of cereal. Jensen Karp, who is at the center of this story, took to Twitter to reveal he discovered what seemed to be sugar-coated shrimp tails, some string or dental floss, and seemingly rat droppings in his box of cereal.
The tweet took off due to the fact he is verified.
Ummmm @CTCSquares – why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp
— Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021
Things got even more interesting after Karp reached out to the cereal’s official Twitter handle to share his stomach-turning discovery, only to be “gaslighted” by the company. They told Karp the shrimp tails were not shrimp tails but “accumulations of the cinnamon sugar” in the shape of shrimp tails.
After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren't thoroughly blended. We assure you that there's no possibility of cross contamination with shrimp.
— Cinnamon Toast Crunch (@CTCSquares) March 22, 2021
Karp was not feeling that answer and decided to take his findings to a lab to undergo genetic testing to see if, in fact, the tails belong to crustaceans.
We’re going to a lab pic.twitter.com/utlWpU1k4I
— Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021
But that’s not even the craziest part of this story. After learning that Karp is married to Topanga (Danielle Fishel Karp), yes, Topanga of Boy Meets World fame, Twitter was blown away by the development.
He revealed in another tweet Fishel examined the other bag of cereal that was included in a family pack, and it appeared to be taped up and had dental floss in it.
UPDATE: my wife has a stronger stomach than me and checked the OTHER bag in the family pack. This one seems taped up (?) and also appears to include…(I don’t even want to say it)…dental floss. pic.twitter.com/yKPkpx7PWq
— Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021
But, wait… there’s more. After further digging, Twitter was absolutely flummoxed to learn that Karp used to be a 12-year-old battle rapper who went by the rap moniker “Hot Karl.” To prove it, there is even a video of Karl “spitting bars.”
Another Twitter user hilariously pointed out that Karp, under Hot Karl, was featured on NBA Live 2003 soundtrack in a song called “Blao.”
According to Karp, Kanye West also got caught up in this because the divorced rapper and alleged billionaire worked on his unreleased early 2000s album and owed him $300.
We couldn’t make this up if we wanted to.
This is definitely a Twitter moment for the ages. You can peep more reactions to the Cinnamon Toast Crunch shrimp fiasco in the gallery below.
—
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty
Wait…What?: Twitter Flummoxed After Finding Out Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shrimp Guy Was A 12-Year-Old Battle Rapper was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
The funniest thing about the CTC shrimp tails thing is this is how I found out the rapper formerly known as Hot Karl from NBA Live 2003 is big on Twitter now and also married Topanga— ¿¡WHAT YO ASS SAY?! (@dreadcraft) March 23, 2021
Mind is blown.
2.
wait hot karl is trending and it isnt about him? what timeline are we in pic.twitter.com/issjPIvZpN— dad (@lousluvbot) March 24, 2021
They are big mad “Hot Karl” has nothing to do with him.
3.
finding out the cinnamon toast shrimp guy is married to Topanga from Boy Meets World is breaking me— abby govindan (@abbygov) March 24, 2021
Apparently, it’s breaking everyone.
4.
Here's an all-time sleeper. Not only is Cinnamont Toast Crunch shrimp tail guy married to Topanga. He is a former rapper known as Hot Karl. And I saw him perform live in Jamaica on Spring Break 2005! My buddy still has some songs downloaded on his old iPod. https://t.co/FxycROOINO— Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) March 24, 2021
Well damn.
5.
Hot Karl pic.twitter.com/IGGK8mnSRV— Braaains Bro Ben (@BasementBros69) March 24, 2021
Wow, what a twist.
6.
HOT KARL IS A GREAT RAP NAME— hydrated king chris long (@JOEL9ONE) March 24, 2021
That is true.
7.
seen Hot Karl trending... reminded me of the first NBA Live... it's like Blaooooooo. Same guy or naw?— Alumni CEO (@DeeJayiLLWiLL) March 24, 2021
It most definitely is.
8.
THAT DUDE IS HOT KARL FROM NBA LIVE ????? https://t.co/mZbMAhbE7u— Greg (@RealistSpeaking) March 24, 2021
LOL
9.
Shrimp cereal guy was once one of the best freestyle rappers in the world named Hot Karl who signed a record deal with Interscope in late 90s...that should hold you off for awhile— Mark McGrath (@mark_mcgrath) March 24, 2021