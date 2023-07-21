CLOSE

Amazon Music kicked off its 50 & Forever City Sessions summer concert series in New York City on Thursday night (July 20), and it was a vibe. On a relatively cool night for this hot summer, Curren$y and Joey Badass heated the stage for headliner Wale to close out with an energetic set.

It went down at the The Rooftop at Pier 17 in lower Manhattan and the crowd got their money’s worth. Curren$y reps New Orleans but came through fresh in a Lawrence Taylor throwback jersey while Joey Bada$$ was cool and collected in a Yankees jersey with a matching fitted. The opening acts enjoyed dedicated fans who arrived early to hear them run through some of their classic cuts.

Wale was the headliner, and you knew he didn’t come to play since he was rocking a pair of black Tiffany Air Force 1’s. With the New York City skyline as a backdrop (sort of), the DC native made sure to hit records like “Slight Work” and “On Chill” to the delight of a packed-out crowd that paid about $10 per ticket to get in. Good deal.

Also, DJ Clue kept the crowd engaged between sets, hitting modern and classic cuts. The only beef was that Wale was relegated to only about 45 minutes on stage.

Up next is Clipse and Rick Ross on Friday, July 28. Check out some photos from last night’s festivities in the gallery.

Wale, Joey Bada$$ & Curren$y Set Off Amazon Music Summer Concert Series was originally published on hiphopwired.com