We Would Like To See That: Terry Crews Offers To Slap The Toxic Masculinity Out of D.L. Hughley On Twitter

If you were one of the men that shamed Terry Crews for sharing his #MeToo moment detailing the time he was sexually assaulted he has time for you. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor this past weekend called out comedian D.L. Hughley and even offered him some free smoke.
Terry Crews is fed up and tired of defending himself from toxic men. He has already called out rapper 50 Cent, mogul and alleged sexual abuser Russell Simmons and Twitter troll Tariq Nasheed. Sunday, the actor added D.L. Hughley to that growing list of men he has checked for making fun of him being sexually assaulted.
Things got extremely spicy when Crews called out Hughley for his comments he made during an interview with Vlad TV stating “a dude with all those muscles can’t tell an agent to not touch his a–.” Crews responded to the comedian’s stupid take “You told the world ‘God Gave Me Muscles So I Could Say No. Are you implying I ‘wanted’ to be sexually assaulted? I’m listening, sir.”
Hughley replied back “You saw the video!” then Crews responded “Sir you said I should have pushed him back, or restrained him and I DID ALL THOSE THINGS… but you act like I didn’t. Were you there?” The comedian retorted“That’s different than slapping the s–t outa him.”
That was the final straw for Crews, and he offered in a Tweet to slap D.L. Hughley since the comedian felt that’s the way he should have dealt with toxic masculinity.
The comedian may have bitten off more than he can chew here. As you can imagine Twitter went wild and backed Crews calling out Hughley and in some cases would love to see the actor go Triple O.G. on the comedian by slapping him. You can see all of the reactions in the gallery below.
Dear @terrycrews: I appreciate your courage. You are a compassionate, educating voice for male victims of sexual assault. Thank you for standing. It matters for all of humanity and especially for boys and men who’ve been violated, but feel voiceless. Blessings.— Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 27, 2019
dont none of these niggas want smoke with terry crews— Meech (@DemetriusHarmon) January 27, 2019
Terry Crews dragging rape apologists needs to happen more.— George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) January 27, 2019
Take notice of the rape apologists and how many continue to remain silent showing complicity in the rape culture
no, but really.— silky bitch is away as of 12/20/20 (@dopegirlfresh) January 27, 2019
dl hughley is engaging in thumb thuggery as if he can back up *anything* he’s said to terry crews. just cuz you’re covered in tattoos and dress like a jiggy youth pastor don’t mean he can’t mollywhop you.
DL Hughley admitted he didn't do anything when his daughter was sexually assaulted by his friend. He expects Terry Crews to slap his accuser but all it took was friendship to make Hughley put his hands in his pockets about his own child. #SlapHimTerry pic.twitter.com/MLzjHSZQ0x— Optimus Fine (@sunnydaejones) January 27, 2019
I’ve been waiting for this for a loooong time 🍿👀— Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) January 27, 2019
I say this to say I feel it is very important that @terrycrews has stood strong in his truth and hope it has helped some man or boy in the shadows know that violence or drugs or self-harm aren’t the only path and that they are not alone— Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) January 28, 2019
Terry Crews wanted to have an honest conversation about sexual assault against Black Men, he got ridiculized & victim shamed. And was told to pick being violent & losing access to his career for more trauma. Y’all false sense of manhood & toxic masculinity truly is embarrassing.— Telfar Bae aka Ronnie 🌹 (@9inewaves) January 27, 2019
Will Smith actually did the same exact thing to that reporter that Terry Crews did to that talent agent. He just didn't go to court. So stop calling Terry a bitch cause you can't whoop him and you broke so you can't sue either— Anthony J (@ajclassic) January 27, 2019
Black sexists & misogynists: Terry Crews is soft for sharing his #MeToo experiences. *Questions his strength, masculinity, and sexuality.*— Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) January 27, 2019
Crews offers to slap DL Hughley for being a rape apologist.
Them now: He's being so aggressive and mean to Black men.
Y'all full of shit.
Men can be sexually assaulted too. Terry Crews was just brave enough to come out about his. It doesn't make him less of a man because it happened to him. Actually his strength is commendable. What he did so publicly takes an immense about of courage to do, especially for men.— Kenidra4Humanity ~ KHHL ~ (@KenidraRWoods_) January 27, 2019
not trying to be dramatic but i would die for Terry Crews— 5'9 (@priya_ebooks) January 27, 2019
I know everyone already knows this, but @terrycrews is exactly the kind of man all men should aspire to be.— Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) January 27, 2019
Smart, kind, generous, vulnerable, honest, positive, wholesome, helpful, and above all: BRAVE. https://t.co/Wr71qlzSIw
I can't believe I STILL have to say this, but I'm saying it. #IStandWithTerryCrews @terrycrews— Malcolm P. Johnson (@admiralmpj) January 28, 2019
I’m still living at the thought of Terry Crews slapping the shit out of DL.— 𝕻𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖈𝖊𝖘𝖘 𝕻𝖆𝖕𝖎 (F²) 🥭 (@fonzfranc) January 28, 2019
Terry Crews Appreciation tweet ❤️— SZA (@StayWoo) January 28, 2019
Terry Crews being sexually assaulted & using his voice to speak up has to be one of the bravest & scariest things to do. What’s also scary is the fragile men out there telling Terry that he’s a big man & should’ve done something to prevent it. That... is fucking toxic /:— MamaBean ♌︎ (@ezzybeanart) January 28, 2019
Black Women: **talks about rape culture & sexual assault**— Black Girl Anime Otaku (@BlackAnimeGirl7) January 28, 2019
Black Men: "what about the men who are sexually assaulted, yall dont wanna talk about that huh"
Terry Crews: "I was sexually assaulted, let's talk about it"
Also BM: "stfu you weak ass mf'er, shoulda beat his ass"
DL Hughley realizing he done talked Terry Crews into slapping the shit out of him https://t.co/lnD6XNuzLM— sɪᴍᴏɴᴇ ᴍɪssɪᴄᴋ sᴛᴀɴ ᴀᴄᴄᴏᴜɴᴛ (@heyyitsjanea) January 27, 2019
Anyone notice Brandon Fraser had an extremely similar story of being assaulted as Terry Crews and even though Fraser was a big intimidating muscular dude at the time no one's giving him nearly as much shit over that— Arthur Chu (@arthur_affect) January 27, 2019
“Terry Crews should be willing to risk millions and knock that white man out for the sake of his manhood”- A nigga tweeting from the CVS break room— Wee-Bae Brice 🇩🇲 (@Bos_Laflare) January 27, 2019
@terrycrews in a split second decided to act like a real man, think about real consequences, and be better than the emotions of that second. We should all be envious of that restraint.— I Think I Internet Wrong (@SleptMoNSeattle) January 27, 2019
The entire Terry Crews situation speaks to a more pervasive issue within our community the utter reliance on white men for a job allowed Terry to ignore his natural human instincts to defend his manhood Now hes projecting his lack thereof upon blk men bc his embarrassed.. https://t.co/lbA0ar0H12— simplistic.oasis (@simplisticoasis) January 27, 2019
“Terry Crews should’ve defended himself against sexual assault, it would’ve been seen as self-defense”— venkayla haynes (@VenkaylaHaynes) January 27, 2019
He has explained why he didn’t numerous times. Also do you know that 70% of sexual and domestic violence victims are in jail and many over self-defense? Example: Cyntoia Brown
Will Smith also did this in public and while he is black, more people code Terry Crews as aggressive than they would Will Smith. Those small details though they may seem insignificant matter.— Ugali & Grits (@Clairbearology) January 27, 2019
Terry Crews told DL he had enough toxic masculinity in the reserves to slap the shit out of him and DL just closed the app and posts some memes on IG— Tristan (@AyoTristan) January 27, 2019
I think every man attacking Terry Crews is either an abuser or has the potential to be.— Creole Lady Grey Poupon (@theelectwoman08) January 27, 2019
This is a sweeping generalization that I’m dead serious about.
If Terry Crews would’ve beat son up in that party, he’d be in jail. And not ONE nigga calling him pussy on this TL would send a DIME to his wife or 5 kids.— Agent of Chaos (@TheTrillAC) January 27, 2019
Terry Crews is a national treasure. We WISH you and your toxic homeboys were more like him. pic.twitter.com/Mu00RvBSPJ— Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) January 27, 2019
When Terry Crews runs up on DL Hughley, DL gonna have to play it off like it was a misunderstanding.— Rod (@rodimusprime) January 27, 2019
"Ooooh TERRY Crews? Man I thought I was talking to Ted Cruz! My bad man..."