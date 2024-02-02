Wendy Williams Claims She Is Broke & Battles Health Issues In Trailer For New Lifetime Documentary, Social Media Reacts

Love The Urban Daily? Get more! Join the The Urban Daily Newsletter In Content Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The official synopsis for the documentary reads:

Former radio shock jock/talk show host Wendy Williams has remerged in a new 2-part documentary coming to Lifetime, and it already has people talking.The trailer for Where Is Wendy Williams? shows the 59-year-old struggling with her health while her family and friends try to support her and the issue with her court-appointed guardianship.The trailer features clips of a very sick Williams, who is dealing with apparent mental issues as well. Williams says in one part of the trailer, “I have no money, and I’m gonna tell you something. If it happens to me, it could happen to you.”In another clip, her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., says, “Mom has done a great job making it seem like everything is OK always, but in reality, there is something wrong. My mom always talks about how she wants to work, but I think she’s worked enough. She has people around her who are ‘yes’ people that have allowed this to continue.” The documentary, which also claims to have had “unparalleled access” to Williams, also touches on her battle with alcohol abuse. In one scene, a person grabs a bottle, asking her if she drank the whole thing, and she tells him to: “keep the bottle there.”

“After Wendy Williams was placed under a financial guardianship and her hit talk show was unexpectedly canceled, she was determined to make a career comeback.

Opening the doors to her private life like never before, cameras chronicled her comeback journey to reclaim her life and legacy despite facing health issues and personal turbulence.

With unparalleled access granted by Wendy to film with her and her family for nearly two years, what was captured was not what anyone expected.

The documentary provides a raw, honest, and unfiltered reality of Wendy’s life after she was placed under financial guardianship, shedding light on the vulnerabilities that has turned Wendy into the Hot Topic herself. Suffering mental and physical issues, Wendy’s delicate state of mind, erratic behavior, and declining health were all captured by the cameras.

Where Is Wendy Williams? is the story of Wendy’s journey to resurrect her career and what filmmakers discovered along the way. But many questions remain — who truly has Wendy’s best interest at heart? Is she healthy now?”

