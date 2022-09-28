West Coast Rapper Coolio Dead At 59

CLOSE

Coolio , a veteran rapper who found fame in the 1990s, has reportedly died of unknown causes. As the story is still developing, many on social media are offering up tributes for the West Coast artist as the news continues to develop.

Coolio, real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was a member of the West Coast collective, WC and the Maad Circle, consisting of lead rapper WC, Big Gee, and DJ Crazy Toones, Coolio’s brother, who passed away from a heart attack in 2017 at the age of 45.

According to TMZ, Coolio passed away Wednesday (September 28) while visiting a friend of his per the account of his manager Jarez. After entering a restroom at the home, Ivey was later found laying on the floor unresponsive.

Coolio was a beloved figure known for his signature braids and outsized personality. His biggest hit was “Gangsta’s Paradise,” which was featured in the film Dangerous Minds and also netted him a Grammy Award.

We will return to this post with updates as this story continues to develop.

