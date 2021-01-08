White Lady On Fox Says Domestic Terrorists Who Attacked U.S. Capitol Are Just Scared

The attack on the U.S. Capitol by the mostly white domestic terrorists in Washington for the “Stop The Steal” rally has been condemned by nearly everyone no matter their political affiliation. During a recent Fox News broadcast, Ainsley Earhardt presented the fact that the 75 million Americans who voted for outgoing president Donald Trump are “scared” but seemingly hasn’t addressed the fact that that base makes up some of the terrorists in the heinous attack.
Earhardt, who works as part of the Fox & Friends crew, made the quip that has her name trending on Twitter at the moment as the panel discussed the incident most are calling an insurrection instead of the terroristic event it was.
“There are 75 million people that voted for President Trump and they’re scared. They’re worried about what the future of this country looks like. They’re confused. They’re heartbroken that their candidate didn’t win. And they don’t want to be forgotten,” Earhardt said earnestly, all while seemingly forgetting the vitriol and nastiness that spewed from conservative and Republican voters once Trump came into power.
The soft handling of conservative media’s handling of that debacle at the Capitol has been noted by this outlet and several others, although we know it’s next to impossible to expect that side to cover this fairly and completely.
However, many on Twitter are reminding the 44-year-old Earhardt that she’s working with bad maths as 81 million voted for incoming President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and she failed to mention their fear and concerns as Trump sank the nation into further chaos.
We’ve got the reactions to Ainsley Earhardt’s ham-handed utterances below.
Ainsley Earhardt: “There are 75 million people that voted for President Trump. And they are scared. They are worried about what the future of this country looks like. They are confused and heartbroken that their candidate didn't win and they don't want to be forgotten.” pic.twitter.com/OcqMYGjJtG
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 8, 2021
Hi Ainsley, I'm one of the 81 million people -- I know, math is hard, but 81 > 75 -- that voted for Biden.— Gary Tyrrell 📎 (@fleenguy) January 8, 2021
I've spent four years hearing those same scared confused people telling me "cry harder" and "fuck your feelings" and promising to kill me and people I love.
Know what?
I didn't hear Ainsley Earhardt say "black Americans are frustrated, they have lived for centuries in a system of institutional racism," when riots happened in the spring/summer.— Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) January 8, 2021
You mean these people, Ainsley? pic.twitter.com/ddT3aXcdZV— Thom, Anti-Seditionist & the People Who Love Them (@ThomboyD) January 8, 2021
Me: So Fucking What? The rest of America is not responsible for the delusional paranoia of the average Fox viewer. Ainsley helped create these idiotic fantasies, crowbarred them into these moron’s heads and now WE’RE responsible for making them Feel Better? Fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuck off https://t.co/1KVoq7QCyS— Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) January 8, 2021
..so it’s totally cool that they stormed the Capitol, tried to blow up other buildings, brought zip ties to kidnap people, because they’re “scared”” SHUT THE FUCK UP AINSLEY. https://t.co/1Bec4gITt7— Megan (@justcuriousden) January 8, 2021
80,000,000 people have been appalled and terrified for five years. Sit down, Ainsley.— Kevin (@kevin_cracknell) January 8, 2021
So Ainsley is trying to justify treason? This is who they are. Fascists. pic.twitter.com/Dt8Xt0XgLz— CarrieT 🇺🇸 (@UclaBruin1998) January 8, 2021
In short, it’s an election. You think the people who voted for Mondale, Dukakis, Gore, Kerry & HRC didn’t feel the same way? Did Ainsley Earnhardt express the same sympathy for Clinton voters after 2016? I bet not. https://t.co/iHo63TZXVn— Brian Rosenwald (@brianros1) January 8, 2021
Ainsley Earhardt shorter: "Our feelings are hurt so overthrowing American democracy is okay and just"— Jack 🇺🇸😷 (@jackresists) January 8, 2021
Someone needs to tell Ainsley Earhardt that in 2016 the Democrats were scared and pissed off that we ended up with Dummy. Did we go off and riot? No! These idiots storming the Capitol were terrorists plain and simple. No damn sympathy is WARRANTED.— KT (@sloyoroll01973) January 8, 2021
What? Why do Trump supporters get to be so special? When more people voted for Hillary in 2016, and she lost still, was Ainsley concerned about them? I believe the prevailing mantra from back then was “fuck your feelings”... https://t.co/5VJDHzZcz9— Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) January 8, 2021
When the shoe was on the other foot they said “fuck your feelings” and celebrated owning the Libs and they didn’t do that because of policy differences, they did it because they’re assholes so tell Ainsley not worry to worry... it won’t be forgotten— AKing 🇺🇸 (@aking4democracy) January 8, 2021
As I understand Ainsley Earhardt:— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 8, 2021
The white people who stormed the Capitol and tried to overthrow the government are "worried" about their country and "confused and heartbroken."
But the Black people who don't want to be killed by police are racist vigilantes and lawless thugs. https://t.co/BMtDOyG7uR
@ainsleyearhardt— 😷 (@viewfromaperch) January 8, 2021
Hey Ainsley, are these seditious savages part of your Trump 75 million snowflake sensitive babies?????! pic.twitter.com/6ZFRrYsp9P
Hey Ainsley, you mean these people are heartbroken? Well, their shirts say it all. Trump supporters are the snowiest snowflakes of them all. @ainsleyearhardt pic.twitter.com/Ywa9JpdvtM— Emma Lucaci (@emma_lucaci) January 8, 2021