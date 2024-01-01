Close
Vanilla Ice Performed At New Year's Eve Mar-A-Lago Party

White White Baby: Vanilla Ice Performed At New Year’s Eve Mar-A-Lago Party, Promptly Slandered

Published on January 1, 2024
2021 Tortuga Music Festival

Source: Jason Koerner / Getty

It’s not as if Vanilla Ice would ever have credibility in the Hip-Hop community. But perhaps to compound that fact, there was the man born Robert Van Winkle performing at Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago for its New Year’s Eve party.
Actually, there was Vanilla Ice and a Teenage Mutant Turtle performing on the Mar-A-Lago stage. We couldn’t make this stuff up as we tried.
We really could care less about who the “Ice Ice Baby” rapper performs for. But kicking bars for a roomful of Trump supporters (and Trump himself)—who in turn are cool with the Orange Oaf’s racist and sexist antics (and 91 indictments)—tells us all we need to know that Mr. Ice will do just about anything for a check. We compiled some of the best slander off social media below, for archival purposes. The late, great Phife Dawg still reigns true: “Vanilla Ice platinum?/That sh*t’s ridiculous.

1.

2.

https://twitter.com/teatime75/status/1741842778278052143

3.

4.

5. Never forget.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13. What a time.

14.

https://twitter.com/SwissWatchGuy/status/1741703176812646693

15.

https://twitter.com/ItsJeffHudson/status/1741822786866168267

