White Wisconsin Cops Shot Unarmed Black Man Jacob Blake In the Back

The year 2020 has proven, without a doubt, police officers seem to enjoy shooting unarmed Black people. In Wisconsin, Jacob Blake is in serious condition after police shot him in the back as he was walking away from them.

The details of the story are still developing but the incident took place Sunday afternoon (August 23) in the town of Kenosha, which rests in the southeastern point of the state on Lake Michigan and is predominately white. According to local outlet Kenosha News, Blake was attempting to break up a fight between two women as told to police by witnesses on the scene.

In a video of the shooting incident, Blake, with his hands down and not being aggressive, attempted to get back into his vehicle as the cops yelled at him with their weapons drawn. The publication adds that police tried to use a Taser on Blake then witnesses say they heard seven gunshots ring off. Adding to this, Blake’s children were in the car and had to watch their father get shot by the men sworn to protect the lives of all citizens.

To be fair in reporting, it isn’t known if Blake was armed but the video clearly depicts that he was not an aggressor and was simply trying to leave the scene. In the wake of the shooting, protestors, who all say that Blake was unarmed, gathered in the streets, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation said it will look further into the matter.

The outlet added in its reporting that a local Black Lives Matter chapter took to the streets with one protestor reportedly blaring N.W.A.’s “F*ck Tha Police” from car speakers and leading a chant.

On Twitter, reaction to the shooting of Jacob Blake has been ongoing since the video of the shooting went viral. We’ve got those reactions below.

Wow. This Black man was shot several times in the back by @KenoshaPolice today. He was getting into his car after apparently breaking up a fight between two women. He’s in critical condition now. We demand JUSTICE! #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/I1reDEp4nw — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 24, 2020

—

Photo: Getty

White Wisconsin Cops Shot Unarmed Black Man Jacob Blake In the Back was originally published on hiphopwired.com