Who Are Deion Sanders’ Children? A Gallery Of The Famous Coach’ Incredible Brood

On June 21, University of Colorado (UC) football coach Deion Sanders went under the knife to treat two blood clots that were obstructing blood flow to his toes. Thankfully, with love and support from all five of his children, the famous football star returned home on June 24 and is now recovering.

While he was undergoing surgery, Coach Prime’s family posted get well messages to help with his speedy recovering. The Hall of Famer’s eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., uploaded an emotional video of the coach’s empty office at UC. “It’s not the same without you man,” the 29-year-old said as he walked around his father’s office filled with awards from his decorated career and inspirational quotes.

“Get well soon mane,” he captioned the short video.

Video footage shared to Sander’s profile captured the doting father laughing and chatting with sons Shilo, 23, Shedeur, 21, and daughters Deiondra and Shelomi from his hospital bed as he recovered from his procedure.

The love didn’t stop there.

After the father of five was released on Monday, his children surprised him with a new icy chain. “Had to have him shining as soon as he came out of surgery,” Sanders Jr. wrote of the adorable surprise.

The former Major League Baseball player has won several accolades throughout his amazing career, but being a father maybe his biggest feat yet. Sander, 55, shares his eldest daughter Deiondra, 31 and son Deion Jr. with ex-wife Carolyn Chambers. The legendary Jackson State coach is also a proud father to the three amazing children he shares with second wife, Pilar Biggers-Sanders: sons Shilo, Shedeur and daughter Shelomi, 18.

The star’s children are following down their father’s path to greatness, too. Both of his daughter’s played professional basketball and all three of sons have picked up their dad’s love for the game of football. The lucky dad has had the honor of coaching his sons Shilo and Shedeur at Jackson State and now, Colorado University.

During an interview with PEOPLE 21-year-old Shedeur gave the scoop on what’s its like working with his father out on the field.

“Whenever we step on the grass, practice, game, it doesn’t even matter, he’s a whole different man and I’m a whole different person, too,” the college athlete revealed. “So after the game whenever we walk off the field, outside of white lines then it’s dad and that. But when we get on the field it’s straight coach.”

Here’s everything we know about Coach Prime’s big brood.

The post Who Are Deion Sanders' Children? A Gallery Of The Famous Coach' Incredible Brood appeared first on NewsOne.

