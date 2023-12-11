Who Dropped Ya?: All The Companies That Have Cut Ties With Diddy Due To Sexual Assault Allegations, So Far

All The Companies That Have Cut Ties With Diddy, So Far
1. REVOLT
This one was voluntary. On Tuesday, November 28, REVOLT announced that Diddy would be stepping down from his Chairman position at the company he founded 10 years ago.
2. Various (via Empower Global)
Empire Global is a marketplace backed by Diddy that touts a “Black-Owned Shopping Experience” by offering platforms for up-and-coming brands. According to Rolling Stone, about 19 of those brands no longer want anything to do with Diddy and have jumped ship since the allegations came about.
3. Capital Preparatory Schools
Diddy had a long and fruitful relationship with the Capital Preparatory Schools that include campuses in the Bronx and Harlem, even paying a surprise visit to the former in late 2022. However, “Following a comprehensive evaluation, a decision has been made to end the partnership between Capital Preparatory Schools and Sean Combs,” said founder Dr. Steve Perry in a statement. “While this decision was not made lightly, we firmly believe it is in the best interest of our organization’s health and future.”
