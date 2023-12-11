Who Dropped Ya?: All The Companies That Have Cut Ties With Diddy Due To Sexual Assault Allegations, So Far

Close
All The Companies That Have Cut Ties With Diddy, So Far

All The Companies That Have Cut Ties With Diddy Due To Sexual Assault Allegations, So Far

Published on December 11, 2023
Sean “Diddy” Combs is finding out that multiple sexual assault allegations are bad for business. The Hip-Hop mogul is starting to see companies that were once loyal to him have begun to cut ties after the whirlwind of controversy surrounding him that started when Casandra “Cassie” Ventura filed a lawsuit that claimed he had sexually abused her for years.
Even before Diddy quickly settled the case with Cassie out of court, many speculated that more accusers would come forward with allegations of their own. As of the publication of this story three more women have come forward. The most recent lawsuit claims that Diddy, and two other associates including former Bad Boy exec Harve Pierre, allegedly raped a 17-year-old after flying her out to NYC from Detroit via a private.
The more recent case (at the time of this post) is what made Diddy issued a statement that was “enough was enough,” and he would fight to defend his reputation. Diddy has always been a hustler, with his hands in multiple business lanes in music, fashion, philanthropy and more. But now some of those entities have started distancing themselves from Diddy, and publicly, too. We’ve compiled a list of who has dropped Diddy, so far.

1. REVOLT

This one was voluntary. On Tuesday, November 28, REVOLT announced that Diddy would be stepping down from his Chairman position at the company he founded 10 years ago.

2. Various (via Empower Global)

Empire Global is a marketplace backed by Diddy that touts a “Black-Owned Shopping Experience” by offering platforms for up-and-coming brands. According to Rolling Stone, about 19 of those brands no longer want anything to do with Diddy and have jumped ship since the allegations came about. 

3. Capital Preparatory Schools

Diddy had a long and fruitful relationship with the Capital Preparatory Schools that include campuses in the Bronx and Harlem, even paying a surprise visit to the former in late 2022. However, “Following a comprehensive evaluation, a decision has been made to end the partnership between Capital Preparatory Schools and Sean Combs,” said founder Dr. Steve Perry in a statement. “While this decision was not made lightly, we firmly believe it is in the best interest of our organization’s health and future.”

