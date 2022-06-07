Who?: Lori Harvey Wipes All Traces Of Killmonger From Her Instagram

CLOSE

In case you haven’t been paying attention, now former celebrity couple Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have called it quits. To make sure things are official, it seems that the latter has wiped all traces of the renowned actor from her Instagram account.

Cold world.

Hot girl summer is officially on, at least for Harvey, and social media has taken note of the petty. Or the refocus depending on whose side you’re on in this debacle. It’s worth noting most everyone actually has no personal stake in this jib.

The couple had been together for over a year, so that’s something. Harvey’s father, Steve Harvey, confirmed the split on his radio show. But as we mentioned, the deal was sealed when all the pics of Jordan that used to be on Lori Harvey’s Instagram went kaput.

Reports Page Six, of course:

The Skn by LH founder has wiped all photos of ex-boyfriend Michael B. Jordan from her Instagram profile following their breakup and also unfollowed him.

The “Creed” star, however, still has all of his photos with and of Harvey on his grid, but he did unfollow her as well.

Yeah, Wallace from The Wire must have done something, and Lori was fed all the way up.

Twitter never passes on an opportunity to offer up jokes and slanders at the romantic expense of celebs, so here we are. Peep some of the best in the gallery.

