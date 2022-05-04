Will Smith Vibes: Man Received Universal Beatdown After Rushing Dave Chappelle Onstage

CLOSE

For a person who attracts the level of notoriety and controversy, Dave Chappelle is aware enough to employ solid security around himself when away from home on the job. One man learned the effectiveness of his team after he attempted to attack the comedian and was on the business end of a fade delivery that left him suffering from injuries.

The Hollywood Reporter shared in a report that Chappelle was at the end of his set at the Netflix Is A Joke festival preparing to thank the other comedians who joined him onstage. It was then that the man rushed and tackled Chappelle to the ground, with the men starting to tussle. Chappelle’s security and entourage swiftly snatched the man up and gave him the trim and taper he was looking for.

Ever at the ready, it was said by a Twitter user that Chris Rock joked that he thought the man was Will Smith, given that Rock was also in the building along with Jamie Foxx, who leaped to Chappelle’s aid.

“Listen, I just want to say, this man is an absolute genius. We’ve got to make sure we protect him at all times,” Foxx said to the crowd. “For every comedian who comes out here, this means everything. You’re a genius. You’re a legend, I enjoyed myself thoroughly, and we’re not going to let nothing happen to you.”

Chappelle suggested that he may have gotten in a couple of licks on the gentleman who attacked him stating, “I grabbed the back of that n*gga’s head. His hair was spongy. Absorbent.”

On Twitter, reactions to the attack are pouring in as Dave Chappelle’s name is among the top trending topics. Check out the reactions below.

