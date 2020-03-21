Wolf Gang: Barbershops, Salons Shut Down In Several States, Unkempt Twitter Reacts

Of the many businesses affected by the coronavirus situation, little attention has been paid to the grooming industry and tattoo parlors until now. In several states, barbershops , salons, nail shops, and the aforementioned tattoo parlors have been temporarily shut down and many on Twitter are having to accept their new unkempt looks until things blow over.

Since the news of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 spread has spread nationwide, the emphasis was correctly placed on the food and service industries and most front-facing jobs where individuals need to be in contact with the public. In the grooming and tattoo biz, most work in very close connection with their clients which is a big no-no as the nation is urged to practice social distancing.

Effective today, shops in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania will all be shuttered by Saturday evening for an indefinite time. They join Ohio and Minnesota, who already put the measure in place. Washington, Kentucky, and Nevada already made the mandate to close shops and Illinois will do the same after approving plans Friday. As the situation worsens, many can expect other states to follow suit.

With a pandemic going on, having your hair, nails, and tattoos looking their absolute freshest may not be the greatest concern. But with the shutdown, many of these workers who rely on cash in hand from their direct service will no doubt feel the brunt of the loss of income even with promised funds and other programs designed to soften the blow.

