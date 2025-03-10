Woman Adds Druski, Odell Beckham Jr. & Jaguar Wright To Diddy Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Woman Adds Druski, Odell Beckham Jr. To Diddy Rape Lawsuit
A woman who named Sean “Diddy” Combs in a lawsuit last October has amended the filing, adding social media star Druski, NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., and singer Jaguar Wright over the weekend. Druski and Odell Beckham Jr. have responded to the claims, which allege that the aforementioned were involved in drugging, assaulting and raping the woman. Ashley Parham filed the initial lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs back in October of 2024, updating the filing on Sunday (March 9) by adding Druksi, real name Drew Desbordes, Odell Beckham Jr., and Jaguar Wright, a vocal critic of the entertainment industry, to the lawsuit. Several outlets have issued reports on Parham’s lawsuit, with most writing that the filing levies serious allegations against the accused. Parham said that Druski covered himself in oil and jumped on the victim, treating her body as, quote, “a slip and slide.” Druski took to social media to push back against Parham’s claims. In 2018, when the alleged incident took place, Desbordes stated that he was not a public figure at the time and was still living at home. “This allegation is a fabricated lie,” began the posted statement. “I wasn’t a public figure in 2018 — I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish. Desbordes continued, “My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but I’m fully confident that the evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false narratives.” Beckham replied under a post on X that Desbordes shared to say, “Boy I’ll tell u what. This world makes absolutely no sense. I am covered by God. He will prevail. I kno who am I , I kno who u are, keep ur head. That name will be cleared. Shxts stupid.” After news of the allegations went wide, Druski’s name began trending on X, with many making comments about the comedian’s size and other low jabs. Others are also condemning Desbordes without all of the facts present, and those comments persisted through Sunday and continue today (March 10). On X, we’ve gathered responses to the amended lawsuit below. — Photo: Getty
