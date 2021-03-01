Women’s History Month: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And Their Many Historic Firsts

UPDATED: 6:00 a.m. ET, March 1, 2021
The month of March is recognized as Women’s History Month and is dedicated to the celebration of everyday women, as well as pillars and pioneers whose accomplishments have allowed for following generations to feel empowered to constantly break barriers.
Black women, in particular, have been accomplishing the unthinkable for centuries and NewsOne is highlighting some of these women and their feats.
The month-long celebration of women dates back to 1980 when former President Jimmy Carter issued the first Proclamation, which declared the week of March 8, 1989, as National Women’s History Week, according to the National Women’s History Museum.
In March of 1987, Congress passed Public Law 100-9, proclaiming March as Women’s History Month.
“Throughout history, women have driven humanity forward on the path to a more equal and just society, contributing in innumerable ways to our character and progress as a people,” said former President Barack Obama in his 2016 Women’s History Month Presidential Proclamation. “In the face of discrimination and undue hardship, they have never given up on the promise of America: that with hard work and determination, nothing is out of reach. During Women’s History Month, we remember the trailblazers of the past, including the women who are not recorded in our history books, and we honor their legacies by carrying forward the valuable lessons learned from the powerful examples they set.”
Obama continued, “Because of the courage of so many bold women who dared to transcend preconceived expectations and prove they were capable of doing all that a man could do and more, advances were made, discoveries were revealed, barriers were broken, and progress triumphed. Whether serving in elected positions across America, leading groundbreaking civil rights movements, venturing into unknown frontiers, or programming revolutionary technologies, generations of women that knew their gender was no obstacle to what they could accomplish have long stirred new ideas and opened new doors, having a profound and positive impact on our Nation.”
Check out a list of Black women pioneers in history and present-day.
1. Kamala Harris, first woman and Black woman Vice President of the United StatesSource:Getty
2. Bianca Smith, MLB’s first Black woman coach
"I only saw women in the front office. I didn't see women on the field, so it never occurred to me to be a coach until I actually got on the field myself and realized, 'Okay this is something I can do.'"@RedSox coach Bianca Smith is ready to pave the way. pic.twitter.com/unnoZoAH4L— MLB (@MLB) February 3, 2021
Bianca Smith was hired as a minor league coach for the Red Sox, making her the first Black woman coach in the MLB’s 151-year history.
The athlete-turned-coach has a storied sports career. Smith played softball at the New England-based Dartmouth college and went on to serve in coaching roles at Case Western Reserve in Ohio, the University of Dallas, and most recently Carroll University in Wisconsin. Her appointment with the Red Sox isn’t her first experience with the MLB. She served as an intern in the baseball operations departments for the Cincinnati Reds and the Texas Rangers. Smith credits her mother for introducing her to the game.
“My mom was a fan, not the extent I am where I watch games every day,” she said. “Even if my team isn’t playing, I’m watching a game on MLB.tv; my mom would feel like we actually had to go to the games. She didn’t like watching them on TV. But once she introduced the game to me, I fell in love with the strategy. I should have known then that I wanted to coach.”
3. Mellody Hobson, first Black woman to chair Starbucks’ boardSource:Getty
4. Nia DaCosta, first Black woman to direct a Marvel movieSource:Getty
5. Meisha Ross Porter, first Black woman to be NYC Schools ChancellorSource:NYC Dept. Of Education
6. Jennifer King, First Black Woman NFL CoachSource:Getty
7. Oprah Winfrey, First Black Woman BillionaireSource:Getty
8. Barbara Jordan, First Black Woman Elected Into Congress from the SouthSource:Getty
9. Mariya Russell, First Black Woman Chef to Earn a Michelin Star
Meet Mariya Russell, the first Black woman to win a Michelin star in the guide’s 94-year history pic.twitter.com/ZYIq5KqmPL— NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 27, 2020
10. Mae C. Jemison, First Black Woman in SpaceSource:Getty
11. Mary Jackson, First Black Woman to Work for NASASource:Getty
12. Bessie Coleman, First Black Woman PilotSource:Getty
13. Hattie McDaniel, First Black Woman to Win an Academy AwardSource:Getty
14. Whoopi Goldberg, First Black Woman to Win EGOT (Academy Award, 1990), (Emmy, 2002 & 2009), (Grammy, 1985) and (Tony, 2002)Source:Getty
15. Alice Coachman, First Black Woman To Win an Olympic Gold MedalSource:Getty
16. Rebecca Lee Crumpler, First Black Woman to Become a Doctor of Medicine in the U.S.
This #BlackHistoryMonth we’re highlighting notable African-American public health figures. Meet Rebecca Lee Crumpler, the first African-American woman physician. She authored the “Book of Medical Discourses” containing medical advice for women & children. https://t.co/UeUNE1eVRL— FairfaxCounty Health (@fairfaxhealth) February 26, 2020