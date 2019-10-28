WondaGurl Joins Reebok’s “It’s A Man’s World” Campaign [Photos]

Today (October 28), Reebok has announced its second partner for the ongoing It’s A Man’s World campaign. Music producerjoins Jazerai Allen-Lord for the campaign, and she shares what inspired the design of her custom drop.

WondaGurl, real name Ebony Naomi Oshunrinde, has worked with the likes of Jay-Z, Big Sean, Drake, Rihanna, Travis Scott and more. For this latest drop, WondaGurl remixes the Aztrek 96 sneaker with flourishes that are both stylistic and symbolic to her life and continuing ambitions.

At first glance, the all-Black sneaker presents a low-key profile, not unlike WondaGurl who isn’t one to hog the spotlight and instead lets her audio art do most of the heavy lifting. However, there are creative flashes present in the sneaker that show off part of WondaGurl’s personality.

When a camera flash is used in snapping a flick of the shoe, the 3M material has graphics like audio waves and a USB symbol similar to the tattoo WondaGurl has on her wrist.

“The USB is literally the most important thing to me. Literally, everything I need goes through the USB,” WondaGurl says.

The show also has a detachable smiley face patch on the heel which connects directly with WondaGurl’s “Enjoy Life” slogan.

“It’s my motto really. It’s funny how it started. My bro walked out of the studio and I said “alright, enjoy life!” That was literally the first time I ever said it, and I was like “wow, this is kind of cool.,”” she adds.

The inside of the sneaker also has some creative connection ton WondaGurl as it represents the things that bring her joy: her family, friends, music, food, and love among other positive and self-affirming aspects.

Check out WondaGurl’s It’s A Man’s World sneaker drop in the images below. Click here to learn more about the campaign. The shoe drops on November 5.

Photo: Reebok

