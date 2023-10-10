CLOSE

World Mental Health Day is celebrated annually on October 10 and was established to call attention to the need for awareness, education, and support for those contending with issues surrounding mental health. On X, formerly known as Twitter, several people are sharing their journey with mental health along with tips and tools for coping.

“To break the wall here a bit, I am someone who suffers from mental health issues and I am in constant search of tools and expert assistance to push me to a greater version of myself. I fail often, and sometimes to the point of despair. But with the help of great therapists, family, and friends, I’ve found ways to stay afloat even on my hardest days. I hope that all of you reading are doing your best because that’s all we can do. Just know that you’re not alone in climbing the mountain.” – D.L. Chandler, Senior Editor.

World Mental Health Day was first established in 1992 by the World Federation for Mental Health. Around the world, mental health professionals and those suffering from mental health issues come together in support of improving the station of those in flux.

On X, several individuals are sharing parts of themselves with amazing vulnerability and encouraging others to take charge of their mental health using the various avenues available. As some note, the ups and downs of mental illness are not easy to contend with but there are more ways to get help than ever before.

To learn more about the World Federation for Mental Health and the day itself, please follow this link. Keep scrolling to see the reactions from X and do remember to be kind to yourselves during this time,

—

Photo: Eva Almqvist / Getty

World Mental Health Day Is October 10, X Users Share Their Journey #WorldMentalHealthDay was originally published on hiphopwired.com